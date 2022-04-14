10 Best Foodie Finds This Weekend: A Brewery Bike Tour and Barrel Week at Strangeways

DFW is coming into some fabulous weather just in time for Easter weekend with lots of events to fill your time off. We’ve got a scavenger hunt for adults at Oak Highlands Brewery and one for the kids at 3 Nations Brewing, or you can take your pick of places to celebrate Selena Quintanilla’s 51st birthday. We’ve got all this and more with 10 foodie finds to spice up your weekend:
Barrel Week Returns at Strangeways
2429 N Fitzhugh Ave.
4 p.m. to 2 a.m., April 11-17
Strangeways Dallas’ Barrel Week has returned. All week long, 40 barrel-aged beers from as close as Garland and as far as Scotland are all in one place for the first time in years. Each brew has been aged in wooden barrels that once held bourbon, whisky or wine, making these beers a bit stronger than the average domestic with ABVs as high as 20.2%.
Hotel Tango Distillery Event at Bourbon & Banter
The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14
Bourbon & Banter, The Statler Dallas’ underground speakeasy, is inviting Hotel Tango Distillery this weekend to throw a three-course dining and drinking event. This distillery is the first combat-disabled and veteran-owned distillery in the U.S., so Refined Hospitality Concepts, the company behind Bourbon & Banter, will match all ticket sales with a donation to Operation Forever Free. Operation Forever Free is a Celina-based nonprofit that supports veterans with hardships and individual needs. Tickets are $120, and reservations are required.
Easter Goat Yoga at The Stix Icehouse
301 Eldorado Parkway #100 (McKinney)
11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, April 15
If you’re looking for a zen and unique way to start off Easter weekend, The Stix has it all figured out. The full-service restaurant and bar might be off the beaten path, but you’ll find great weather, playful goats and relaxing yoga. When you’re done, you can come inside for some classic Texan eats and a cold beer. Tickets are $32 for adults and $20 for kids 5-12. Guests should bring their own mat or towel to lie on, but towels and goats will be provided.
6-Pack Trail, Bike Cruise and Craft Beer Tour
Steam Theory Brewing, 340 Singleton Blvd.
11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 16
Like craft beer? Like to bike? Well, join the 6-Pack Trail Bike Cruise this Saturday for a 9-ish mile ride led by "knowledgeable Beer Guides." You'll need to sign-up on their site to get a spot, then check-in at Steam Theory Brewing from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (with your own bike) in the Trinity Groves parking lot off McPherson between Singleton Boulevard and Broadway Avenue. Pit stops include Texas Ale Project, Pegasus City Brewery, Bishop Cider, Peticolas, Bowlounge (for a sip of Community Beer) then back to Steam Theory for pizza and a final tasting. Visit their event page for all the details.
The Boho Market at Community Beer Company
3110 Commonwealth Drive
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Community Beer Co. is hosting over 40 local makers, curators, and artisans at their biergarten this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with live music starting at 2 p.m., food trucks throughout the afternoon, and plenty of Community beer. The event is free, and family and dog-friendly. It's also a great time to check out their new Hop Unity RED Edition with notes of cantaloupe, stone fruit and apricot.
Celebrate Selena’s Birthday
JAXON Texas Kitchen & Beer Garden, 311 Akard St.
6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 16
JAXON in Downtown at AT&T Discovery District is celebrating the Queen of Tejano Music this weekend with entertainment from DJ Turo and the Bidi Bidi Banda, a Selena tribute band. Selena fans can try for a $500 prize by participating in a costume/look-alike contest. JAXON will also offer a specialty Selena cocktail called Como La Flor, made with botanical-infused tequila, citrus, agave and topped with Topo Chico. Ten percent of proceeds from this $10 cocktail will go to the Blue Guardian Foundation, part of the National Latino Law Enforcement Organization.
Celebrate Selena’s Birthday at Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)
12 p.m., Saturday, April 16
Legacy Hall is taking a different approach to celebrating National Selena Day. Legacy Hall is hosting a birthday celebration fit for the Queen herself. Guests can grab a slice of pizza from The Italian Job, a margarita from the bar and then head to The Box Garden for a free screening of the movie Selena. The event is free and seating is first-come, first-serve.
Crawfish Boil at Truck Yard Dallas
5624 Sears St.
12 p.m., Saturday, April 16
Crawfish season isn’t over yet. Join Truck Yard for their annual crawfish boil this weekend at $25 per two pounds of crawfish. Don’t like crawfish? Truck Yard has you covered with food trucks and cheesesteaks like always. The family and dog-friendly event will also offer Cajun tunes and New Orleans-inspired drink specials. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to Guns & Hoses, a local organization providing immediate assistance to the families of fallen police and firefighters lost in the line of duty in North Texas.
Hoppy Easter at 3 Nations Brewing
1033 East Vandergriff Drive
12 p.m. Saturday, April 16
3 Nations Brewing is celebrating its third “Hoppy Easter” celebration this weekend. The biergarten gate will be closed while the eggs are hidden, and after the bell sounds, kids can start their hunt. Last year, the kids collected over 900 eggs in 10 minutes.
Oak Highlands Brewery Easter Egg Hunt for Grown-Ups
10484 Brockwood Road
4 p.m. Saturday, April 16
Oak Highlands Brewery is taking you back to your childhood with a twist this Easter weekend with craft brews, barbecue from Double M Barbecue and a brewery Easter egg hunt. It's free to play, and each egg will have a gift card to an area business, like the Dallas Arboretum, White Rock Coffee, Craft & Growler and more.