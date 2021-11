15 Fantastic Dallas Sandwiches for National Sandwich Day

Sandwich Hag



Bánh mì at Sandwich Hag Beth Rankin

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar



click to enlarge Loro's oak-smoked beef brisket sandwich. Angie Quebedeaux

Alamo Club



click to enlarge The Breakfast Sandwich Angie Quebedeaux

Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks



click to enlarge The Broadstreet Cheesesteak At Big Tony's Angie Quebedeaux

Jonathon’s Diner



click to enlarge The club to go from Jonathon's Diner Taylor Adams

Modest Rogers



click to enlarge The Cuban Sandwich Courtesy of Modest Rogers







The Commissary

click to enlarge The French dip Courtesy The Commissary

PT Neighborhood Pizzeria



click to enlarge Classic Italian Combo Sandwich Courtesy of PT Neighborhood Pizzeria

The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge



click to enlarge Muffuletta at The Free Man Lauren Drewes Daniels

Brown Bag Provisions









Tasty Tails



click to enlarge Shrimp po-boy Courtesy of Tasty Tails

Deli News



click to enlarge The reuben at Deli News Courtesy of the Deli News

Top Round



click to enlarge The Horse and Hole sandwich Courtesy of Top Round

Latin Deli



Tomato and Mozzarella Supreme at Latin Deli Nick Rallo

Invasion

click to enlarge Every sandwich has a story to tell, especially the Cardi B at Invasion. Alison McLean

The average American eats almost 200 sandwiches each year. As one of America’s most popular lunch items, National Sandwich Day, Nov. 3, gives us a great reason to celebrate some of the awesome sandwiches in this city. While it is virtually impossible to list every type of sandwich and every great place to get them around Dallas, here are a few noteworthy ones you should check out.Sandwich Hag serves up some legit bánh mì sandwich options ($10.75 - $11.75) from pork, sausage, tofu, chicken and veggie. Their Nem Nướng Bánh Mì is a best seller with their house pork sausage that is a little sweet with a lot of garlic and a tad sticky. A savory sausage comes with house pickles, veggies, garlic aioli spread, all on a fresh baked Vietnamese baguette. And we love their “no assholes rule” and believe everyone should strive to be nice, cool and kind. So, check them out the next time you’re in Deep Ellum.Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar recently opened in Dallas, a partnership between Franklin’s Barbecue and Uchi (both based in Austin). It's a gastronomic combination that you should try. Fair warning: you’re going to need some napkins on hand to tackle their. Topped with crisp papaya salad, peanuts, chili aioli and Thai herbs on a fluffy bun, this melt-in-your-mouth sandwich is one of the best non-traditional barbecue brisket sandwiches that will hit your lips this year.($12) at Alamo Club is an example of what appears to be a basic sandwich yet far surpasses anything you can find in a drive-thru, and it is worth the time to sit down and enjoy every delicious bite. It's served with several slices of pecan smoked bacon, two eggs (cooked to order), crispy hash browns (McD’s style), shredded longhorn cheddar cheese and jalapeño mayo. This sandwich is only served on the weekend but is the perfect combination of savory, crispy and spicy and will take your Sunday Funday to a whole new level.While there are many places that serve a great cheesesteak sandwich in Dallas, the cheesesteaks at Big Tony’s West Philly Cheesesteaks are damn good. Big Tony’s commitment to quality includes buying his bread from Amoroso’s in Philadelphia, which is considered the mark of a real Philly cheesesteak. Thecomes with steak, mushrooms, banana peppers, sautéed onions, jalapeños, and cheese. The banana peppers add an unexpected, delightful tang to the sandwich that could easily send it to the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame (if there is such a thing).At Jonathon’s Diner, there is a good chance you will need a jaw extender to get this delicious($12) into your mouth. It's served with ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, American, LTO, avocado, egg and mayo on sourdough sliced bread and is a mouthful of flavor.Modest Rogers recently opened in Uptown, and owner and chef Modesto “Mo” Rodriguez serves his authentic($15) on their lunch menu only and it is one made with pure heart and soul. It contains sliced roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, cornichon pickles and a garlic mustard aioli on their freshly grilled Cuban bread. The bread alone will make you wish you ordered two of them. Add all those delicious fresh layers of meat and cheese, and you’d be crazy NOT to order two of them.For those who don’t get to downtown Dallas on a regular basis, do yourself a favor and make the trip specifically for the($13) at The Commissary. The fresh French bread roll is loaded with shaved beef, caramelized onions, and Dijon mustard. But what makes this version fantastic and unique is their “jus” for dipping is actually Phở broth, which is earthy, aromatic and flavorful.Most of you already know how great the pizza crust is at Pie Tap and their new spinoff, PT Neighborhood Pizzeria. So, it’s no surprise that they also make their own sourdough bread for these sandwiches, and they have managed to stuff their($12) with prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, ham, fontina, hot peppers, Calabrian chili aioli, tomato, lettuce and Italian dressing. And we can confirm that it is great, indeed.($12.95) at The Free Man Cajun Café & Lounge is something special. Just make sure you’re hungry when you order it. A whole one, when put together, is the size of a human head. The bread is sturdy enough to remain crusty, despite the moist olive salad. And it is believed that the sandwich gets better as the flavors meld together so do yourself a favor and consider ordering an extra one for the next day.Brown Bag Provisions was voted by theas the Best Sandwich Shop for 2021. And we can say that($13) is Instagram food porn. The good news is it tastes as great as it looks. They brine the meat for seven days with brown sugar, mustard, salt, juniper, caraway, fennel, garlic and pepper. It’s then re-rubbed with spices, smoked, and then cooked sous vide for two days. They miso-glaze it and serve it in a traditional Reuben-style on marbled rye, garnished with horseradish pickles, Swiss cheese and whole-grain mustard.Theare overflowing with your choice of shrimp, catfish, oysters or soft-shelled crab ($11.99 - $20.99). They get their French bread from Gambino’s Bakery or Leidenheimer Bread in New Orleans. If you’ve never had the opportunity to have French bread from either Gambino’s or Leidenheimer, do yourself a favor and get here as soon as possible. Po-boys can be ordered as a half (8”) or a whole (12”). And if you happen to be in the area during the week between 11:30 a.m and 3 p.m., you can get a 6-inch po-boy stuffed with fried shrimp or catfish and fries or their delicious gumbo for $9.99.Dallas has several great deli’s that serve amazing sandwiches. But Deli News is a Dallas institution to be reckoned with. And their($14.99) is hard to beat. Corned beef piled high on their fresh grilled New York rye. A mound of sauerkraut is topped with melted Swiss cheese and served open-faced, the way it’s done in New York.Top Round has taken the roast beef sandwich market by storm in Dallas since it opened a few years ago. Their sandwiches are served with USDA Choice Top Round slow-roasted daily and jus is made in-house. They offer five options on their menu, but because we are gluttons for punishment and love the nose hair singeing effect of horseradish, we lean towards theor the Beef on Weck.There is nothing better than the taste of a caprese dish on a hot summer day with its slices of fresh tomatoes and creamy buffalo mozzarella with sprigs of fragrant basil. At Latin Deli, they take all these ingredients and load them onto their fresh ciabatta bread to make one of the best vegetarian sandwiches in Dallas. Thehas creamy avocado, pickled onions and sautéed jalapeños. The combination of all these flavors will convert even the most hard-core carnivore.Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches have exploded in the DFW area recently. We recently spotlighted the 10 Best Hot Chicken Sandwiches in Dallas , and there is some seriously hot and delicious options out there. But theat Invasion in East Dallas keeps us up at night.