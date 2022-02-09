Farm + Feed is a Gaming-Centric Restaurant Now Open in the Shops at Legacy North

A new restaurant has opened in the Shops at Legacy North in Plano, where Gordon Biersch Brewpub used to be. Farm + Feed is a gaming-centric restaurant and bar in an 8,000 square-foot space with a post-apocalyptical theme. The owner of this space hopes to create a space where gamers and geeks can enjoy an “inclusive hospitality setting.”
“Our name is a play on words that refers to gaming terms,” explains Farm + Feed owner Max Seel. “Farming is when you repeatedly defeat an opponent and farm them for resources, while feeding is the opposite, when you lose and give up your resources.”
Guests enter the restaurant at "The Village," which is a space with 20 booths, each with two 55-inch TVs, a Nintendo Switch and either an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, plus four controllers. There are also 18 PCs loaded up with gaming tech.
"The Library" is another section full of sci-fi books, more PCs and date-night couch co-op console setups.
In "The Bunker," guests get a private enclosed area that can be reserved for eight to 10 people and has a 77-inch OLED TV with Nintendo Switch, PlayStation5 and Xbox X.
If someone feels like they need air, they can hang out in the 1,200 square-foot patio packed with more gaming opportunities.
The menu here was created by Matt Yuen, who serves as the executive chef for Riot Games, a video game developer, publisher and e-sports tournament organizer. It's a playful menu with some typical and not-so-typical bar food. There are Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn cheese balls, pizza rolls, grilled pork lettuce wraps and several sandwiches on the menu.
The more interesting options include corndogs made with Filipino longanisa sausage served with a spicy banana ketchup ($10). Deviled Easter eggs are made with Kewpie mayo, Togarashi, and sweet and spicy gochujang bacon ($8.50). Baowser sliders (yes, bao sliders) can be ordered with brisket or Impossible Meat.
The bar has top-shelf spirits and local craft beers, wine and lots of cocktails.
Farm and Feed, 7401 Lone Star Drive (Plano), 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday and Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Tuesdays.