 Bar Colette Brings Luxury and Artisan Cocktails to Dallas' West Village | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

Colette, a Luxurious European-Style Watering Hole, Opens in West Village

High style and meticulously crafted drinks are on the menu.
November 22, 2023
Colette brings luxe, European-style drinking to West Village.
Colette brings luxe, European-style drinking to West Village. Claire Cowman/Courtesy of Bar Colette
Share this:
Bar Colette, which describes itself as "the epitome of modern luxury," recently opened in West Village. According to a press release, it promises "an exceptional journey of both sight and taste, inviting guests to savor each moment while experiencing masterfully crafted cocktails."

Colette is from the people behind Namo, an omakase restaurant also in West Village. It's a "European artisan aperitivo," which is a fancy way of saying that it's a fancy place, serving fancy cocktails in a fancy setting that offers "earth tone terrazzo floors that evoke a sense of grounded beauty and wood-adorned walls that create warmness." It has butterscotch velvet booths and gilded tables to add a "touch of glamour," also according to the press release.

What does that mean for you, the thirsty patron? It means you can belly up to the bar to order eclectic drinks like the Beets Me, a blend of tarragon-infused vodka, Pineau de Charentes, rectified pear juice and golden beets. The cocktail menu here is the work of Ruben Rolon, whose CV includes Michelin-recognized L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon and La Jardineir, both in Miami. In 2022, he was awarded the Florida Exceptional Cocktails Award in the inaugural Michelin Guide Miami.
click to enlarge
Look for a refined cocktail experience here – probably no flaming tequila shooters.
Claire Cowman/Courtesy of Bar Colette

Other drinks on the menu include a Chamonix, a herb-spiced hot chocolate-based cocktail with Calvados and oat milk. An Eau De Ranch pays homage to Ranch Water upgraded with a coconut-washed tequila, kiwi and soda.

Can't decide? Understood. Colette has a Two Sip option, allowing the cocktail curious to try something different without the commitment to a full drink made with beet juice.

“Colette has been a labor of love, and we've poured our passion for the craft of exceptional hospitality into every detail," owner Brandon Cohanim said in a press statement. "We aim to create a refined, polished cocktail destination that fills a gap in Dallas' vibrant dining and nightlife scene. Our goal is to provide a haven where our guests can escape the everyday and savor meticulously crafted cocktails in a truly exceptional environment."

If you get peckish, they'll have bar snacks, caviar, small plates and some sweets.

Colette, 3699 McKinney Ave., No. 306 (West Village). Tuesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. – midnight.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Patrick Williams is editor-in-chief of the Dallas Observer.
Contact: Patrick Williams

Trending

Via Triozzi: The Italian Restaurant Dallas Craves

Restaurant Reviews

Via Triozzi: The Italian Restaurant Dallas Craves

By Chris Wolfgang
The 15 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

Best Of Dallas

The 15 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux
Sotiria: Authentic Greek Food Hidden in McKinney

Food & Drink News

Sotiria: Authentic Greek Food Hidden in McKinney

By Anisha Holla
Eataly Kick-starts the Holidays With Panettone and Gift Boxes

Holidays

Eataly Kick-starts the Holidays With Panettone and Gift Boxes

By Aaren Prody
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation