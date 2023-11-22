Colette, a Luxurious European-Style Watering Hole, Opens in West Village

Bar Colette, which describes itself as "the epitome of modern luxury," recently opened in West Village. According to a press release, it promises "an exceptional journey of both sight and taste, inviting guests to savor each moment while experiencing masterfully crafted cocktails."
Colette is from the people behind Namo, an omakase restaurant also in West Village. It's a "European artisan aperitivo," which is a fancy way of saying that it's a fancy place, serving fancy cocktails in a fancy setting that offers "earth tone terrazzo floors that evoke a sense of grounded beauty and wood-adorned walls that create warmness." It has butterscotch velvet booths and gilded tables to add a "touch of glamour," also according to the press release.
What does that mean for you, the thirsty patron? It means you can belly up to the bar to order eclectic drinks like the Beets Me, a blend of tarragon-infused vodka, Pineau de Charentes, rectified pear juice and golden beets. The cocktail menu here is the work of Ruben Rolon, whose CV includes Michelin-recognized L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon and La Jardineir, both in Miami. In 2022, he was awarded the Florida Exceptional Cocktails Award in the inaugural Michelin Guide Miami.
Other drinks on the menu include a Chamonix, a herb-spiced hot chocolate-based cocktail with Calvados and oat milk. An Eau De Ranch pays homage to Ranch Water upgraded with a coconut-washed tequila, kiwi and soda.
Can't decide? Understood. Colette has a Two Sip option, allowing the cocktail curious to try something different without the commitment to a full drink made with beet juice.
“Colette has been a labor of love, and we've poured our passion for the craft of exceptional hospitality into every detail," owner Brandon Cohanim said in a press statement. "We aim to create a refined, polished cocktail destination that fills a gap in Dallas' vibrant dining and nightlife scene. Our goal is to provide a haven where our guests can escape the everyday and savor meticulously crafted cocktails in a truly exceptional environment."
If you get peckish, they'll have bar snacks, caviar, small plates and some sweets.
Colette, 3699 McKinney Ave., No. 306 (West Village). Tuesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – midnight; Friday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.; Sunday, 5 p.m. – midnight.