Drinking

Barcelona Wine Bar Offers Relaxing Vibe Off Henderson Avenue

October 21, 2021 4:00AM

Taylor Adams
Just off Henderson Avenue sits a Spanish-inspired wine bar serving tapas in an elegant space. Though the roomy patio decked out with lots of hanging lights at Barcelona Wine Bar was quiet on a recent Tuesday evening, when the weather was more-than-comfortable, the inside was full. No reservations meant a seat at the bar.

The lighting is warm and the inside has soft colors and for some reason is accented by various sizes of gears resting on shelves. 

One side of the menu is dedicated to booze including, as expected, an extensive wine list. There’s also an intriguing list of gin and tonics ($14), some cocktails ($9-15) and a red or white sangria ($9 for a glass, $30 for a pitcher). 
click to enlarge The courtyard at Barcelona Wine Bar is situated away from busy Henderson Avenue. - TAYLOR ADAMS
The courtyard at Barcelona Wine Bar is situated away from busy Henderson Avenue.
Taylor Adams
The sangria comes with elderflower, citrus-infused warm rum and guava nectar. It’s not dry, but cool and refreshing enough to enjoy for just one glass. The wines list offers a few sparkling, a few rosés, plenty of reds and whites and some dry and sweet sherries. The best part of this place may be that every one of these wines is available in a 3- or 6-ounce pour as well as by the bottle.

The wine list is diverse enough geographically, with an obvious focus on Spain as well as options from Chile, Uruguay and France. The immediate disappointment is that a red wine comes out at room temperature. Barcelona isn’t the only place to serve red wine too warm (and plenty serve white wine too cold) but it’s still disappointing anytime it happens, especially when “wine” is in the name.
click to enlarge Beet hummus - TAYLOR ADAMS
Beet hummus
Taylor Adams
There is a full menu here: You can start with a charcuterie and cheese board, selecting from a list of items to make your own board ($4.75 per item or $16.50 for three). While there are salads and large plates, most of the page is dedicated to tapas.

The whipped sheep’s cheese with truffle honey ($8.50) is a nice dish to start with, and the grilled bread is lovely. The beet hummus is a vibrant plate with more color than flavor from the beet. The consistency is good and complements the rest of the tapas ($8).
click to enlarge Potato tortilla - TAYLOR ADAMS
Potato tortilla
Taylor Adams
Don’t skip the potato tortilla, a fairly standard dish for tapas and well-executed here with a chive sour cream ($6). You won’t want to stop eating it, nor will you want to share.

click to enlarge Pork belly - TAYLOR ADAMS
Pork belly
Taylor Adams
The pork belly comes topped with a cherry pepper chimichurri ($9.50). Some flavors from the peppers helped save what turned out to be a dry piece of meat. 

There’s a variety of paellas on the large plates, but the parillada Barcelona caught our eye with New York strip steak, pork loin, chicken and gauche sausage ($27 for a half order, $54 for full, $108 for double).

Barcelona is a chain with multiple locations across the country; you can feel that in the infrastructure and design, but it's comfortable enough, and you have Dallas chef Randall Braud leading the kitchen. It’s the kind of place you want to sit for a while, the service is attentive and friendly for either a date or with friends for the evening. 

Barcelona Wine Bar, 5016 Miller Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 469-862-8500. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. 
