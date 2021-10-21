Barcelona Wine Bar Offers Relaxing Vibe Off Henderson Avenue

The lighting is warm and the inside has soft colors and for some reason is accented by various sizes of gears resting on shelves.
One side of the menu is dedicated to booze including, as expected, an extensive wine list. There’s also an intriguing list of gin and tonics ($14), some cocktails ($9-15) and a red or white sangria ($9 for a glass, $30 for a pitcher).
The wine list is diverse enough geographically, with an obvious focus on Spain as well as options from Chile, Uruguay and France. The immediate disappointment is that a red wine comes out at room temperature. Barcelona isn’t the only place to serve red wine too warm (and plenty serve white wine too cold) but it’s still disappointing anytime it happens, especially when “wine” is in the name.
The whipped sheep’s cheese with truffle honey ($8.50) is a nice dish to start with, and the grilled bread is lovely. The beet hummus is a vibrant plate with more color than flavor from the beet. The consistency is good and complements the rest of the tapas ($8).
There’s a variety of paellas on the large plates, but the parillada Barcelona caught our eye with New York strip steak, pork loin, chicken and gauche sausage ($27 for a half order, $54 for full, $108 for double).
Barcelona is a chain with multiple locations across the country; you can feel that in the infrastructure and design, but it's comfortable enough, and you have Dallas chef Randall Braud leading the kitchen. It’s the kind of place you want to sit for a while, the service is attentive and friendly for either a date or with friends for the evening.
Barcelona Wine Bar, 5016 Miller Ave. (Knox-Henderson). 469-862-8500. Open 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday.