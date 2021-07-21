Belgian Beer, Colombian Food, Japanese Curry and a Mariachi Brunch: Your Foodie Things to Do July 19-25

The Gallery Rooftop Lounge at CANVAS Hotel will host Elise Bishop this Wednesday evening.

This week’s events offer a veritable smorgasbord of food and drinks from Belgian Beer to barbecue and brunch. The things to do while eating and drinking are equally varied. Play sand volleyball or play video games, discover Colombian food or chill out in your own mini pool at one of the most colorful patios in town.

Saturday is National Tequila Day and later this week we’ll have a list of places to check out for your favorite tequila drinks.

Belgian Beer Week

Flying Saucer Draughthouse Emporium, 3111 Olympus Blvd. (Cypress Waters) and 111 E. 3rd St. (Fort Worth)

What: A full week of beer specials, releases and features in honor of Belgian National Day this Wednesday

When: Now until Friday

Tickets: No tickets or reservations needed

Each location has different specials, so check the calendar at Cypress Waters or Fort Worth for the schedule of beer specials, glasses, flights and more.

Elise Bishop Live at CANVAS Dallas Gallery Rooftop Lounge

CANVAS Dallas Hotel, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd. (Southside/The Cedars)

What: Live music at the poolside bar with a view

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 and Wednesday, July 28

Tickets: Free. Get the details on Eventbrite.

Grab some cocktails, enjoy the view and listen to local singer/songwriter Elise Bishop playing her eclectic mix of pop, jazz and EDM.

Taiyakis and Japanese Curry at the Dallas Farmers Market

Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S Harwood St. (Farmers Market District)

What: Organic Bakery and Asian Eatery Ashley’s Farm Fresh is doing what they do best at Pearl Street Eats.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday

Tickets: Free. See details on the Dallas Farmers Market website.

Every third Wednesday, Dallas Farmers Market hosts a local chef to share the latest creations from their kitchens. Shops at the market stay open late and there’s live music too.

This week, chef Ashley of Ashley’s Farm Fresh is bringing Japanese curry and Taiyakis, the fun, fish-shaped cakes, commonly sold as street food in Japan.

Misfits Market Mobile Pop-Up Tour at White Rock Lake Park

Mockingbird Lot, White Rock Lake Trail (White Rock Lake)

What: A new market that fights food waste is stopping in Dallas on its summer tour

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 23

Tickets: Free

According to a press release, the event promises “fun selfie moments, cool swag, organic and upcycled snacks along the way and the chance to win free groceries for a year. Visitors who donate at least $1 to Feeding America via Misfits Market’s tour Venmo handle can grab upcycled stroopwafel cookies from Belgian Boys and organic fruit ice pops from GoodPop. Misfits Market will also be donating $25,000 to Feeding America to kick off the tour.”

Mastering the Art of Smoking Meats Class

Sheraton Dallas, 400 N. Olive St. (Downtown Dallas)

What: Chef Zeb Hartline will demonstrate ways to smoke pork and chicken.

When: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 23

Tickets: $35 on Eventbrite.

Pay a visit to the outdoor terrace and "Herb 'n Jungle” at the Sheraton and learn a little something about smoking meat. Mingle and enjoy live music, taste the food presented in class including appetizers and sip a specialty cocktail, wine or beer. All food and drinks are included.

Next week’s class, also on Friday night at 6 p.m. covers brisket, sausage & oysters.

Sips of Summer: A Cocktail Experience

Morton's The Steakhouse, 2222 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

What: A cocktail party with four courses of Casamigos Tequila cocktails and paired menu items

When: 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 23

Tickets: $99 on Eventbrite.

Stroll through stations at the restaurant to enjoy tequila-shrimp street tacos with a watermelon mint margarita, a chocolate-ancho chile torte with smoky cinnamon horchata and more.

Social Video Game Night

Peticolas Brewing Company, 1301 Pace St. (Dallas Design District)

What: Social Video Game Night is back with retro video games, Jackbox Trivia and Rockstar 3.

When: 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 23

Tickets: Free. Get the details on the Peticolas Facebook page.

Play trivia, retro and PC games including Fibbage, Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, and more trivia games from Jackbox Games. There are loads of games and tons of equipment so you can play to your heart's content while drinking really good beer. There’s even a specially modified Wii for GameCube games so you can play Mario Party at the bar.

Burnt Ends and Brews

Persimmons Bar and Grill on Grapevine Golf Course, 3800 Fairway Drive (Grapevine)

What: Listen to live music while enjoying burnt ends and beers from Karbach Brewing Company

When: 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, July 23

Tickets: $50 for adult tickets & $25 for kids on Eventbrite.

The summer series at Persimmons means family fun with a great golf course view. There’s live music on the patio, beer samplings from Karbach Brewing Co. and dinner offering delicious burnt ends.

Beer Breath - Yoga & Brew

Outfit Brewery, 7135 John W. Carpenter Freeway (Northwest Dallas)

What: A fun, hour-long yoga practice and two free beers

When: 11 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 24

Tickets: $20 on Eventbrite.

Every second and fourth Saturday, you can start your Saturday morning off peacefully with a yoga season and beer. Bring your mat and get there in plenty of time to choose your spot and pick your first beer. If you bring a friend who’s a first-timer you’ll get a bonus free beer.

Dallas Colombian Festival

Addison Circle Park, 4970 Addison Circle Drive (Addison)

What: A day of Colombian entertainment, food, art and vendors

When: 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday, July 24

Tickets: $20, (free for kids under 12) on the Uptown Latino website

Join the 4th Annual Colombian Festival just a few days behind Colombian Independence Day (July 20) for fun and fabulous food, South American style. Carnival dancers 501 Revelers will be among the entertainers.

Play it Forward: Sand Volleyball Tournament

Sandbar Cantina and Grill, 317 S 2nd Ave. (Fair Park/Exposition Park)

What: A tournament benefiting BVB Dallas, an organization dedicated to raising funds and awareness for those suffering from Alzheimer's (and their families)

When: 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24

Tickets: $30 per player. Register via Google form and get the details on the Facebook event page.

Semi-coed teams of 6 (BB/B, must have at least 2 girls) or 4 (AA/A, must have at least 1 girl) will battle it out in a ladder-style tournament. The day will also have raffles, mini-competitions, a DJ and more.

Dip In Your Own Mini Pool

Toller Patio, 3675 Ross Ave. (Bryan Place/Old East Dallas)

What: Rent a mini pool for your table while you party on the patio.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25

Tickets: $25 mini pool rental. Otherwise free. Reserve a pool on Eventbrite.

If you want to throw a pool party but you don’t have a pool, don’t let that stop you. Along with DJs, food and drink specials and raffles, Toller Patio has mini pools for you to rent.

El Patio Mariachi Brunch with Socorro Tequila

El Patio in the Realm at Castle Hills, 4400 State Highway 121, Suite 140 (Lewisville)

What: Mexican brunch and mariachi music

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25

Tickets: Brunch is $20 for adults and $12 for kids. Reservations are highly encouraged. Email info@elpatiomextex.com with your party count and time requested. More details on Eventbrite.

If you didn’t have enough fun on National Tequila Day on Saturday, come on back for brunch. Socorro Tequila will be on-site and brunch involves all-you-can-eat action stations.