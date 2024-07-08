Eat This: Italy's Affogato Will Make You Feel La Dolce Vita

According to Porte, the affogato may go back as far as the 17th century thanks to a Franciscan friar Angelico (the same guy who brought us the hazelnut-based Frangelico liqueur). More recently, however, according to Food & Wine "affogato" appeared in the Merriam-Webster dictionary in 1992, which may explain why the amazing treat is only starting to gain popularity locally, gradually appearing on more and more menus.
So, who's to thank here? A Franciscan friar or Merriam-Webster? We don't care whodunit, but whoever did deserves a nice firm handshake.
If you're in Italy, ordering one could be a loophole to getting your iced coffee without disappointing some natives, but the espresso-drenched dessert is more than what it offers to curb cultural norms.
Lucky for all of us, we're in Texas, where you can have your espresso and eat it too.
With so many people moving to Texas, we were bound to end up with a couple of Italians who wanted to bring authentic gelato and affogato to Dallas.
But you can't just go anywhere, so go to one of the best gelato shops in Dallas to discover your newest addiction.