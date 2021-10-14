This Week: Goodfriend's 10th Bday, a Wine & Musical Festival in McKinney and More

But when some things end, others begin, and it seems that Halloween and all-things-pumpkin events are now in full swing. Maybe cooler weather (for real this time) will follow? Whatever the weather, you may want to take time to explore a few foodie finds that continue throughout October.
Oct. 15 through 31 Eataly Dallas is hosting a Restaurant Fest with two-course lunch and dinner specials and wine-by-the-bottle deals at all three of their restaurants. Special menu meals will be $25 at La Pizza & La Pasta or Il Pastaio and $39 at Terra. A curated selection of wines will be offered at $29 a bottle. Make reservations on Eataly's website.
Halloween Movie Night Thursdays at Ida Claire
5001 Belt Line Road (Addison)
8 p.m. showtime
October movie nights at Ida Claire are all about spooky stuff, with themed cocktails to match. On Oct. 14, watch Halloweentown while sipping Grandma Aggie’s Soda, a cocktail mixed with vodka, Fernet Branca, Campari, simple syrup and grapefruit juice. On Oct. 21, drink a Wednesday’s Sundae while watching The Addams Family, and head back for Hocus Pocus and a Three Sisters Potion on Oct. 28. Visit Ida Claire to make a reservation.
Balcones Whisky Tasting at Bourbon and Banter in The Statler Dallas
1914 Commerce St. (Downtown)
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
Drink in an exclusive guided tasting experience of seven featured whiskeys from Balcones Distilling. Light bites are included, and the bar will open at 4 p.m. for cocktails. Tickets are $100 on Resy.
2nd Annual Fair In The Air at Reunion Tower
300 Reunion Blvd. East (Downtown)
4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Corn Dog with No Name is bringing fair food to sell at the top of the tower in a fair-themed event. The fair food lineup includes corn dogs, cotton candy, fried Oreos and more, while beverages include Revolver Corn Dog Ale, Community Funnel Cake Ale, lemonade and more. Get all the details and purchase general admission tickets ($18) on the Reunion Tower website.
Southern Soul at The Free Man Cajun Cafe & Lounge
2626 Commerce St.
10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Friday nights at The Free Man mean hours of live music, and this Friday the finale of the night is Southern Soul. Old and new school jams, vocals by Kristina Winston and a taste of New Orleans are the perfect accompaniment to Cajun food and your favorite adult beverages. No tickets are needed, cover charge is $10. See the full music lineup on The Free Man’s website.
American Petty at The Ranch at Las Colinas
857 W. John Carpenter Freeway (Irving)
8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Tom Petty tribute band American Petty will perform on The Porch this Friday. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $15 for VIP (sold in tables of 6) on Eventbrite.
Donovan Keith at Jaxon Beer Garden
311 S. Akard St.(Downtown Dallas)
6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Austin musician Donovan Keith will play a free show at Jaxon Beer Garden this Friday. Get the details on the Jaxon Beer Garden website.
Beastie Boys Tribute Rhymin' N' Stealin' Plus a Haunted Bar Crawl at Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave. (Plano)
8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15
Dust off your Halloween costume because this weekend, the Box Garden at Legacy Hall is getting a head start on Halloween. Tickets to the Bar Crawl ($45, 21+ only) get you a Halloween souvenir mug, five specialty drinks, a ticket to the concert and a DJ party afterward. Get the details and tickets on Eventbrite.
If you want to skip the bar crawl, you can still get tickets for the Rhymin’ N’ Stealin’ concert on Eventbrite. Prices range from $5 for standing room only to $300 for a reserved balcony lounge for eight people.
McKinney Wine & Music FESTIVAL
Town Lake Park, 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway (McKinney)
Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Oct. 17
Taste wines from 30 different wineries accompanied by live music and grape-stomping fun. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the whole thing in the park by the lake.
Tasting tickets are $30 for 10 or $40 for 20. One-day and weekend VIP passes are also available. Find all the details and buy tickets on the McKinney Wine Festival website.
Pumpkin Day at The Shed at the Dallas Farmers Market
920 S. Harwood (Farmers Market District)
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
The pumpkin patch is open, and there’s a full day of pumpkin-flavored fun happening at the market this Saturday. There’s pumpkin painting and other craft activities for the kids as well as a train ride on-site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For grownups, there are selfies in the pumpkin patch, live music and demos about saving seeds, creating pumpkin purees and finding innovative ways to use your entire pumpkin. Visit the Dallas Farmers Market website for all the details. Bull-luv-able Paws and Chi Wawas Rescue will be on site with adoptable pups from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get the details on the Facebook event page.
Howl-O-Ween Brunch at Ellie's Restaurant & Lounge
Hall Arts Hotel, 1717 Leonard St. (Dallas Arts District)
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
This special brunch edition involves dog-friendly tricks and treats, and special guests from the SPCA of Texas will be on hand as well. At noon, there will be a canine costume contest with a chance to win hotel staycations, gift cards for Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge and more.
Admission is free, but you need to RSVP on the Facebook event page. If you want seats on the terrace, make reservations on Resy.
2889 Cityplace W. Blvd. (Uptown)
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
This family-friendly celebration honors mutts and music while supporting local breweries, bands and vendors. Enjoy live music, shop local vendors and sip suds from Rahr Brewing. The SPCA of Texas will bring adoptable pups for you to get to know as well. Don’t miss the chance to make it truly Woofstock style with a floral crown from Token Flowers (for yourself or your doggie). The event is free for annual pass-holders, and non-members can purchase a day pass starting at $8.95. For more information visit the MUTTS Canine Cantina website.
Car Show at Four Bullets Brewery Richardson
640 N. Interurban St. (Richardson)
1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Car Show Radar is cosponsoring a fun day of cool cars and cold beer at Four Bullets Brewery in Richardson. Show registration is $20 and includes three pints of Four Bullets beer. Get all the details and sign up to show off your wheels on the Facebook event page.
DFW Halal Foodfest at Valley Ranch Islamic Center
351 Ranchview Drive (Irving)
1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16
Local food vendors including favorites like Smokey D's DFW and Frisco Smokehouse will be on site. Activities include a chili cook-off and watermelon carving along with carnival rides and a bazaar for shopping. This event is free, and you can find more information on the Facebook event page.
Drag Brunch at Virgin Hotels Dallas
1415 Turtle Creek Blvd. (Dallas Design District)
Shows at noon and 2 p.m.
This is the last drag brunch at the Commons Club before Halloween. Tickets start at $40 and can be reserved through OpenTable.
Build Your Own Chocolate Haunted House at Yelibelly Chocolates
4500 Ratliff Lane #102 (Addison)
1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
This make-and-take, in-person class is great for individuals or families. The price is $75 per house and you can add on an additional house if you like. Buy tickets on the Yelibelly website.
Modern Calligraphy Class at Celestial Beerworks
2530 Butler St. (Medical District)
3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17
To make a chill afternoon of drinking beer even better, Celestial Beerworks will host a modern calligraphy class with Sip & Script. The hour and a half class ($65) includes a beginner’s calligraphy kit (two nibs, black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper and a straight pen holder) and all materials to write on. Everything is yours to keep at the end of class. Sign up now on the Sip & Script website.
Goodfriend Beer Garden 10-Year Anniversary
1154 Peavy Road
Noon to close Sunday, Oct. 17 (East Dallas)
For their 10th anniversary, Goodfriend has collaborated with Cultivar Coffee and Vector Brewing for a special beer, and Josh and Matt are buying your first one. The breakfast stout will be served in 10-ounce pours throughout the day. Around 7 p.m. MIghty Mike (the strongman performer from the State Fair of Texas) will head over for a special performance, and music by The Javelinas and John Tipton will follow. Get the details on Goodfriend’s Instagram.