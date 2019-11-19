Plano’s Biscuit Bar Opens in Deep Ellum This Week

The Biscuit Bar, which opened its first location less than two years ago, is opening its third location near the heart of Dallas, in the western end of Deep Ellum.

“When we first envisioned the idea of the Biscuit Bar, it was so much work, we thought we would not go through the effort of opening a restaurant unless we opened more than one,” says co-owner Janie Burkett.

She and her husband, Jake, opened the first location at the Boardwalk at Granite Park in Plano last year, and soon they snapped up a pretty excellent spot on Hillcrest Avenue across from SMU’s campus. Now they’re headed to one of Dallas’ best entertainment districts.

The Burkett family The Biscuit Bar

“We love the vibe of Deep Ellum. It’s obviously a very artsy type of community, and of course it’s the opportunity to [have] extended hours,” she says.

The plan is for this new spot to be open until 3 a.m. Burkett points to nearby Bottled Blonde, Clutch and Concrete Cowboy as spots where people may flow from at the end of the night. If things go well, they may even move to being open 24 hours a day, she says.

This spot is in the Epic, the mixed-use project you can’t miss that includes office, residential and hotel spaces. It’s also the future home of the regional headquarters for Uber, of course.

It’s sure to be a popular area, however way you might feel about that. For Burkett, it’s a newer community to explore.

“We are so excited about the opportunity not just to be in Deep Ellum, but also in that development,” she says. “We haven’t spent a ton of time in Deep Ellum; I have been perpetually pregnant for the past three years.”

Despite that, she knows what will sell: carbs and booze. This location will have a full-bar program along with their beers, wines and cocktails on tap (which they have at other locations). They’ll have well and upper-level cocktails, as well.

Biscuit nuggets The Biscuit Bar

She’s also excited about their full coffee program; the hours mean all-day-long biscuits. In fact, this spot will have a morning happy hour from 7 to 10 a.m. on weekdays, intended for nearby medical employees. Other happy hours will be from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close.

The Deep Ellum Biscuit Bar has its opening party from 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, where guests will get biscuits and tots with discounted, $3 cocktails to celebrate the third location. DJR Music and a balloon installation will complement the celebrations.

The Biscuit Bar, 2550 Pacific Ave., Suite 150 (Deep Ellum)