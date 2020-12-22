 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
4
| Breakfast |

Bonton Offers Vibrant Setting for COVID-Era Dining

Taylor Adams | December 22, 2020 | 4:00am
One could sit with hot coffee in their hands and this view for quite a while.EXPAND
One could sit with hot coffee in their hands and this view for quite a while.
Taylor Adams
AA

This year has offered us plenty of opportunities to change the way we live. One of those is eating outside. It’s not just about doing more of it, but accepting — during these months especially — that the utensils may freeze our hands, our food may chill more quickly and the whole environment may be a little uncomfortable. But it’s worth it to get a good meal and support restaurants we want to survive.

There’s one place in the neighborhood of Bonton that offers another element: lovely aesthetics. There’s quite a spacious patio, with one side offering heat from a fire pit and the other lining up right alongside the farm, which in the middle of December was bountiful and vibrant.

The breakfast menu is approachable with a not-too-long list written on parchment paper hanging on the wall behind the order counter.

Related Stories

The biscuit with gravy at Bonton Market takes up the whole plate.EXPAND
The biscuit with gravy at Bonton Market takes up the whole plate.
Taylor Adams

One thing you’ll notice quickly: Prices here for a whole meal are reasonable. Get a quiche for $6 or sweet potato hash for $8, for instance.

The biscuits and gravy are a decent choice — a large, fluffy biscuit is served with sausage or bacon gravy ($6). The biscuit is wonderfully done, while the gravy is just fine.

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

The plate makes for a good-enough meal, but the atmosphere of the outside deck while watching vegetables grow and visitors learn about Bonton’s Farm’s mission makes the whole experience quite great.

Inside the cafe, you'll find more than the menu to purchase. (If you haven't gotten anything before, get the honey butter.)EXPAND
Inside the cafe, you'll find more than the menu to purchase. (If you haven't gotten anything before, get the honey butter.)
Taylor Adams

While you’re there, work off breakfast by hitting the nearby trail. You’ll see a trailhead in the cul-de-sac for the Texas Buckeye Trail, which leads you down a path into the thick of woods. It’s beautiful and great (but every time I tell someone I'm there, they lecture me on how I better not be by myself ... so take a friend and/or pepper spray since you will be pretty darn isolated).

Bonton Market, 6907 Bexar St. (Bonton). 972-707-0274. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.