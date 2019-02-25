Bowls and Tacos, Deep Ellum's Taco and Poke Restaurant, Has Closed

Bowls and Tacos had one thing most Deep Ellum restaurants don't have: ample, easy parking.

In May 2017, Sam Wynne, owner of BrainDead Brewing, unveiled a new concept at the far end of Deep Ellum, not far from Expo Park: Bowls and Tacos, a combination taqueria and poke restaurant. Around the time Bowls and Tacos opened, poke was proliferating rapidly around DFW, with new fast-casual poke franchises opening at a seemingly unsustainable rate. When Bowls and Tacos opened, however, it seemed to fill a niche in Deep Ellum, serving two dishes — poke bowls and street-style tacos — that weren't, at the time, in abundance in the neighborhood, along with offering effortless free parking in an area where parking is in short supply.

A few months ago, Wynne bolstered the location with a new sub-business: Sugar Fang, a vegan bakery that operated from within Bowls and Tacos. But this weekend, Wynne and his team decided to pull the plug on Bowls and Tacos. The restaurant's last day was Sunday.