 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/dallasobserver
4
Bowls and Tacos had one thing most Deep Ellum restaurants don't have: ample, easy parking.EXPAND
Bowls and Tacos had one thing most Deep Ellum restaurants don't have: ample, easy parking.
Beth Rankin

Bowls and Tacos, Deep Ellum's Taco and Poke Restaurant, Has Closed

Beth Rankin | February 25, 2019 | 9:13am
AA

In May 2017, Sam Wynne, owner of BrainDead Brewing, unveiled a new concept at the far end of Deep Ellum, not far from Expo Park: Bowls and Tacos, a combination taqueria and poke restaurant. Around the time Bowls and Tacos opened, poke was proliferating rapidly around DFW, with new fast-casual poke franchises opening at a seemingly unsustainable rate. When Bowls and Tacos opened, however, it seemed to fill a niche in Deep Ellum, serving two dishes — poke bowls and street-style tacos — that weren't, at the time, in abundance in the neighborhood, along with offering effortless free parking in an area where parking is in short supply. 

A few months ago, Wynne bolstered the location with a new sub-business: Sugar Fang, a vegan bakery that operated from within Bowls and Tacos. But this weekend, Wynne and his team decided to pull the plug on Bowls and Tacos. The restaurant's last day was Sunday.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

"We fought hard, but good food made and served by a good crew with free parking in Deep Ellum can only get you so far," Wynne said in a public post Facebook post this weekend.

Wynne, who recently opened Mike's Gemini Twin, a new dive bar in the Cedars, was crestfallen about the closure.

Bowls and Tacos specialized in street tacos and poke bowls.
Bowls and Tacos specialized in street tacos and poke bowls.
Beth Rankin

"My apologies to my investors and partners ... for even dragging them down this bumpy road," Wynne wrote. "They sacrificed a lot while trusting me, and I let them down."

He's currently trying to find jobs for the staff he couldn't reassign to BrainDead, and he also intends to keep Sugar Fang going.

"Sugar Fang Vegan Bakery is going to live on, but most likely through BrainDead," he wrote.

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: