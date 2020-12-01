British Pub Harwood Arms to Open in Dallas Dec. 7

Harwood Arms, the latest spot by Harwood Hospitality Group, is set to open next week with inspiration from the British Isles.
Tucked away in that new Uptown-adjacent neighborhood Harwood District (which is really Little Mexico), this restaurant is set to have a “regionally inspired menu of pub fare paired with clever cocktails and a broad whiskey list,” according to a news release.
The 4,000-square-foot pub is planned to have socially distanced seating indoors with partitioned booths and expanded outdoor seating.
Expect six TVs and dart boards alongside a menu with a thematic focus on the British Isles. Both Irish and English dishes will be available, including beer and cheddar soup, potato skins, fish and chips and a Reuben sandwich.
“Flavorful, scratch-made dishes are our heart and soul. We are thinking through every dish and sourcing the highest quality ingredients,” executive chef Ryan York said in the release. “We are hand-cutting our chips, sourcing local A Bar N Ranch wagyu beef, and folding in various regional influences. We definitely kicked up the flavor of traditional pub fare while adding dishes that guests may not typically see at a pub.”
On the drink side will be more than 50 beers and ciders, a broad list of scotch, more than 40 whiskeys and a small menu of craft cocktails.
A brunch menu also lists a Guinness-braised short rib Benedict and wagyu corned beef hash.
We’re told the restaurant will not open with takeout available, but there are plans to expand to takeout in 2021.
Harwood Arms, 2850 N. Harwood St., No. 100 (Harwood District). 214-273-5151. Set to open Monday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
