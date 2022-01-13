Support Us

Cheers to a Bigger, Better Brewery for TUPPS

January 13, 2022 4:00AM

TUPPS hopes to open their new brewery this year. Amy Meyer
On Friday, Jan. 7, after a year of delays, TUPPS Brewery broke ground on its new facility. The expansion and relocation of the brewery will be just a mile away from their current brewery at 402 E. Louisiana St. in McKinney. The relocation will house a new 25,000-square-foot production facility, which is scheduled to open in October.

TUPPS, which is family-owned and operated, operates just outside of downtown McKinney on the historic Cotton Mill property and has been open since 2015. They produce both beers and hard seltzers and distribute throughout the states of Texas and Oklahoma.

“Our new facility gives us the ability to manufacture four times our current production, allowing TUPPS to expand distribution to Houston and go deeper in the markets we currently serve,” owner and founder of TUPPS Keith Lewis said.
click to enlarge A rendering of the new brewery, which will be just a mile away from their current spot. - TUPPS BREWERY
A rendering of the new brewery, which will be just a mile away from their current spot.
TUPPS Brewery
The entire site will consist of a 10,000-square-foot taproom and 8,000-square-foot covered patio. Additionally, there will be two beer gardens with an outdoor stage, an on-site coffee bar and a game area for both kids and the young at heart.

“Everyone knows the world has been turned upside down due to COVID, but through the support of the city and the perseverance of our general contractor, SpawGlass, we are in a great position to build a very unique site that will drive economic growth on the east side of McKinney,” Lewis said.

The new taproom is scheduled to be completed by December. In the meantime, the current TUPPS location is open five days a week, serving fresh flagship beers like Juice Pack double dry-hopped pale ale and the newest variants of their Full-Grown Man series.

They also serve non-alcoholic beverages and hard seltzers and always have a stacked calendar of activities from weekly trivia and live music to special events like yoga and local vendor markets. You can also grab a bite at Barley by Rye, an on-site “gastrovan” serving elevated bar food with locally sourced ingredients.

TUPPS Brewery, 4-9 p.m. Wednesday -Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, 12 - 6 p.m. Sunday
This Week's Issue

