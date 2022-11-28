First Look: Community Brewing Debuts New Kitchen

Known as one of Dallas’ original craft beer cultural hubs, Community Beer Co. is cooking up something new with the opening of its Community Kitchen.
With a seasonally rotating menu and a combination of traditional pub fare and German-inspired cuisine, Community Kitchen debuted during the brewery’s most recent anniversary party and it's already firing on all cylinders. From the Mosaic IPA beer cheese to the Hausbier Brat, almost all of the food items are made with beer.
The Standard Burger comes with the trending smashed patty. We went with a single, which is served with a side of fries for $14. Maybe next time we'll do a double for $2 more for a bit more beef. This, along with Community's new non-alcoholic beer, Nada, was an ideal lunch in Community's courtyard on a sunny day.
The food maestros at Community have big plans, and they aren’t stopping at trying to introduce palatable vegan delights. In the coming weeks, they're planning to make their mark on Sunday brunch and release distilled spirits like tequila, vodka and whiskey that should go well with events like the World Cup and NFL playoffs.
Looking ahead, Kevin Carr, Community’s founder and part-time foodie himself, told us that once the new year rolls around, the upcoming menu expansion should coincide with the celebration of the brewery's anniversary and will include more items like rotating elevated dishes and desserts.
With the opening of its kitchen, Community is more than just a craft beer pioneer. It's become a shining example of what is possible when you bring the same big, craft energy to the restaurant scene. After the long and winding road that it took to get the new space open, it’s a welcome and tasty sign of things to come.