The ever-trending Asian street food night market is coming to Plano from 5 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27. More than 20 vendors will serve a wide range of more than 100 different Asian dishes for the Dallas Asian Street Food Night Market, held in the Super Fresh Market parking lot. Hosted by international company Dealmoon, the aim of the event is to bring the long tradition of night markets to Dallas’ nightlife, Sales Manager Adam Xia says.

On Dealmoon’s website, they claim this is the only Asian street food night market in the Dallas area — which is definitely not true, as there have been several in the last few months at Cedars banh mi shop Sandwich Hag. In March, Commerce Street Night Market hosted its Taste of Asia, and then in July, Dallas Night Market held its Asian food night at the Bomb Factory. Asian night markets are not even remotely new, but they have become a popular event in Dallas in the last year or two.