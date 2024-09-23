 Dallas Brewers Tap Into the State Fair with Themed Beers | Dallas Observer
Cotton Candy Bacon Beer? Mustard Beer for Your Corn Dog? Only at the State Fair of Texas.

Local craft breweries are getting in the State Fair of Texas game, pairing beer with food, like corny dogs and cotton candy bacon.
September 23, 2024
The new beer from Martin House is said to taste like "mustard with a boozy kick" and you should dip your corn dog in it.
The new beer from Martin House is said to taste like "mustard with a boozy kick" and you should dip your corn dog in it. Fletcher's Corny Dogs
What's better than a Fletcher's Corny Dog at the State Fair of Texas? Perhaps a mustard beer to dip it in.

Dallas craft breweries are whipping up some interesting concoctions for the fair. Community Beer started the trend a decade ago with Funnel Cake Ale, a golden ale infused with whole Madagascar vanilla beans, a bit sweet on the lips and light like powdered sugar. It was a hit and is now part of the Dallas brewery's regular rotation, widely sold in stores during the fall.

This year Martin House Brewing out of Fort Worth is introducing a new beer that you can only get at the fair, which kicks off this Friday, Sept. 27.

With staples like Salty Lady and Day Break Specialty Grain, Martin House in Fort Worth is known for flashy bits, like its popular Best Maid Sour Pickle beer (yes, pickle beer). They once made a Fiery Crunchy Cheesie Bois 5.2% ABV sour beer using actual crushed Cheetos in the brewing process.

This year they've partnered with the inventor of the corny dog, Fletcher's, for a mustard beer that will only be sold on draft at Fletcher's stands.

This isn't a corny dog beer, though. Think of it as a condiment.

"The beer is mustard flavored," says Shugg Cole at Martin House Brewing Company. "The brew recipe equated to about one gallon of mustard per keg."

Cole says they started with a Best Maid Sour Pickle beer base and added 10 gallons of mustard to each batch while in the fermenter. "Easy peasy," Cole says of the process.

As mentioned, the beer is on draft at three Fletcher's stands at the fair: The Corny Cafe, the stand near Big Tex and the Thrillway stand.

"If we have some kegs left, we'll tap 'em up in the taproom, but no plans to do that as of yet," Cole says.

Cole has a tip for those who try it: "You gotta dip it."

It's said to taste like mustard with a boozy kick. We're not sure what to make of this one.

Ketchup people are just out of luck. Or maybe not.

Meanwhile, Lakewood Brewing Company has teamed up with Isaac Rousso of Rousso's Concessions, the winner of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards — Best Sweet for their cotton candy bacon on a stick.
Rousso slaps a thick, 12-inch long piece of bacon on a stick and runs it through the cotton candy machine before using a small blow torch to caramelize the pink sugar to the bacon. We've tried it and we like it — a lot.

Lakewood's Cotton Candy Bacon Beer is a slightly sweet, easy-drinking blonde ale. Wim Bens, co-founder of Lakewood Brewing, won't say how he imparted a bacon flavor in the beer, citing trade secrets.

This beer will be released in the taproom and at the fair in the Magnolia Beer Garden on Sept. 27. 
