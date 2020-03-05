Oak’s Perfect Pear Is Perfectly Simple

Oak in the Design District is no longer offering lunch, which means we need to find more ways to enjoy the fantastic eatery during other times, and those times should be used to explore the amazing cocktails.

I recently visited for a bit of a happy hour and enjoyed the Perfect Pear made with our hometown hero, Zephyr Gin.

This delightful little cocktail is simple and really lets the ingredients sing. With a base of Zephyr Black Gin, their take on a London Dry Gin with botanicals, such as elderflower, pairs beautifully with pear. Add a little lemon, and that's all you need in this delightful little cocktail. Because sometimes, simplicity is best.

Perfect Pear ($12): Zephyr Black Gin, port pear, lemon



Oak, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 110 (Design District)