 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Sometimes simplicity is best.EXPAND
Sometimes simplicity is best.
Susie Oszustowicz

Oak’s Perfect Pear Is Perfectly Simple

Susie Oszustowicz | March 5, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Oak in the Design District is no longer offering lunch, which means we need to find more ways to enjoy the fantastic eatery during other times, and those times should be used to explore the amazing cocktails.

I recently visited for a bit of a happy hour and enjoyed the Perfect Pear made with our hometown hero, Zephyr Gin.

This delightful little cocktail is simple and really lets the ingredients sing. With a base of Zephyr Black Gin, their take on a London Dry Gin with botanicals, such as elderflower, pairs beautifully with pear. Add a little lemon, and that's all you need in this delightful little cocktail. Because sometimes, simplicity is best.

Related Stories

Perfect Pear ($12): Zephyr Black Gin, port pear, lemon


Oak, 1628 Oak Lawn Ave., Suite 110 (Design District)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >