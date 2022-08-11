Top Foodie Finds This Week: Clubs, Julia Child, Bob's Burgers and Margs

Well, it feels like this summer just will ... not ... end. And while the kids might beg for it not to, adults are ready to wrap up this season of sweat. Here are some fun distractions to get you through the next week.
A few of these events are socially focused, and all of them taste really good in one way or another. Not that we licked them all to see what they taste like, but you know.
Dallas Blonde Birthday Bash
Sugarfire Dallas, 6750 Abrams Road, Suite 110
6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11
Deep Ellum Brewing Company is throwing several birthday parties for its favorite blonde beer this month. They'll be at Sugarfire Dallas Thursday starting a 6 p.m. where they'll have commemorative glassware, koozies and some beer specials. Can't believe she's 10 already.
RM12:20 Bistro, 9850 Walnut Hill Lane
Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 - 13
The Lake Highland French bistro RM12:20 is celebrating Julia Child's birthday (Aug. 15) this Friday and Saturday with her famous beef bourguignon. A wall in the RM12:20 quotes Child, "The best way to execute French cooking is to get good and loaded and whack the hell out of a chicken." You can't whack chickens here, but you can — should — get good and loaded. Make reservations for the beef bourguignon dinner through their website.
Back-to-School Weekend Club Fair
Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St.
Aug. 12 - 14
The energy at Celestial Brewing is something you have to experience to understand. It's a funky brewery that seeks ways to bring people together through conversation, art, space and wonton silliness, like field day and science fairs — all for adults. Case in point: this weekend they're hosting a Back-to-School Weekend Club Fair sign up, just like you might have done in high school. Choose a club, any club, to host. You'll have to sign up to be president of your club, leave some basic information, then they'll send out emails to all interested parties. (Oh, but then there's the soul-crushing possibility that no one wants to be in your lame-ass club. Ugh, this is too much like high school. Just tell me now, does anyone want to be in a club dedicated to French fries with poutine and overzealous attempts at humor? The FFPOAH. )
Peticolas Running Club
Peticolas Brewery, 1301 Pace St.
8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
This official dog days of summer 3-ish-mile social run is part of Peticolas' Velvet Hammer running series. It starts at 8 a.m. and cost $30 to participate; get your ticket here. Don't worry if you haven't been pulling in back-to-back 8-minute miles for the past three months. No one has. You can just walk if you want. All the details can be found on their site, but check-in is from 8 to 9 a.m. and you can start your run/walk whenever you like, or join the "group" at 8:30 a.m. You'll get a custom pint glass, three beers and a CASA MASA breakfast for your effort. You can even get the beers in cans to go if you'd like. Oh, did you hear Peticolas is now sold in some stores?
Dallas Margarita Festival Presented by Casamigos Tequila
Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
12 - 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13
Ferris Wheeler is inviting everyone to their backyard this Saturday for a giant margarita tasting event. You'll need to purchase a ticket, then you'll get a sampling car and one voting chip, which you'll use to pick your favorite. You'll sip 10, 3.5-ounce margs from local restaurants and bars. They'll have a DJ, food trucks, a Ferris wheel and a trip give-away to Mexico.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Alamo Drafthouse, Richardson
12 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14
Not a foodie find necessarily, but you can't put a sultry Liz Taylor in a box. Mostly though, it's someone else's AC in a dark room with a recliner. Have brunch and some strong drinks while watching a brooding Paul Newman steam up the screen in this adaptation of the scandalous Tennessee Williams play.
Hatchstock 2022
All Central Market Stores
Ongoing
If you're a fan of the particular chile from Hatch, New Mexico, then make time for a stroll through any local Central Market store. You can buy chiles by the pound or choose from a store full of foods stuffed with them. Check out their Weekly Savor for a few specials.
Bob's Burgers Quiz With Geeks Who Drink
Four Corners Brewing, 1311 S. Ervay St.
7 - 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16
It is on like Donkey Kong! Four Corners is hosting a trivia night with Geeks Who Drink, dedicated to the burger joint most visited by pest control. Bob's Burgers will be the focus for two hours. At a brewery! How does a Tuesday in August get any better? It doesn't. From the event page: "Have you ever gotten an Equestranauts tattoo? Is your Kuchi Kopi night light your greatest confidant? Do you put your bra on one boob at a time? Come meet our family and let us meat you at Kobe Your Quiz Muenster: A Bob’s Burgers Quiz!" The questions will cover all 12 seasons of the show, no more than six players to a team and cosplay is high encouraged — there are even prizes.