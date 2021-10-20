15 Foodie Finds, Events and Fests for This Gloriously Beautiful Weather

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit 80th Anniversary
4610 N. Central Expressway (Knox-Henderson)
5 p.m. to close Wednesday, Oct. 20
Dickey’s takes a lot of ribbing on the Dallas subreddit, but 80 years of business is worth celebrating. Meet the founder himself at Mr. Dickey’s Dollar Dinner Party tonight with $1 pulled pork sandwiches and Lone Star Beer. Personalities from SportsRadio 96.7 and 1310 The Ticket will also be there. These festivities are only at the OG location of Dickey’s (Knox-Henderson), but all Dickey’s locations will celebrate with an $8.80-anniversary combo of a pulled pork sandwich, side and dessert, plus free delivery on Dickeys.com.
Munich Street Garden in Main Street Garden Park
1950 Main St. (Downtown Dallas)
5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Wednesday, Oct. 27
Tonight and next Wednesday, head to Main Street Garden Park for tastings from Pegasus City Brewery, lawn games and other entertainment. Get the details about this Downtown Dallas Inc. party on the Facebook event page.
Taste of Uptown Benefiting the McKinney Avenue Trolley
Marriott Dallas Uptown, 3033 Fairmount St. (Uptown)
6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21
A stellar evening of food and drink from Uptown bars and restaurants is the highlight of this annual fundraiser for the McKinney Avenue Trolley. A band and a DJ will provide music, and silent and live auctions action will take place, too. Tickets are $100 per person on Eventbrite.
Wine and Succulents Party at Halcyon
2900 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)
5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22
Plant a succulent in a mini mason jar or tea tin and enjoy a flight of three wines. Tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and include everything you need to take home a pretty plant when the class is complete.
246 W. Davis St. (Bishop Arts District)
Noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23
Neighborhood Cellar owner and sommelier Ian Montgomery will talk you through zinfandels in this one-hour wine class. Snacks from Fount Board & Table are included. Future Wine 101 sessions will be offered on Nov. 13 and Dec. 4. Visit the website for more information and to purchase tickets ($35).
Classical 101.1 WRR Centennial at Dallas Heritage Village
1515 S Harwood St. (The Cedars)
2 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23
Hang out in the beer garden, grab some goodies from food trucks and enjoy an afternoon of music from Dallas Winds and the Singapore Slingers. Bring a blanket for lawn seating at this celebration of 100 years of classical music from WRR in Dallas. Tickets are $20 on Prekindle.
Lights Out! Special Edition at Thunderbird Station
3400 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)
9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
DJ’s Jane and Gabe of Lights Out will be spinning up Italo Disco, Cosmic Rock, Bedroom Funk and more for your Saturday night groove. There’s no cover, so come hang and have some Lonestar and Miller Lite or car-themed cocktails. Get the details on the Facebook event page.
Beerfeast at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium Fort Worth
111 E. Third St. (Sundance Square, Fort Worth)
1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
This party on the patio will offer up 50 different beers, and a taster cup and card will get you 12 samples. There will also be great food and live music from Dylan Shelly, Kirk Holloway and Danni & Kris. Beerknurds can purchase advance tickets for $40 at Flying Saucer locations. The general public can purchase advance tickets for $45 online or for $50 at the door.
Main Street Celebration in Richardson
McKinney, Interurban and Texas streets between Main Street and Polk Street (Richardson)
Noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23
Celebrate local food, art and music in downtown Richardson at Richardson Core District's free Main Street Celebration. Starting with a ribbon-cutting at noon, there’s tons of fun in store. Food vendors on McKinney Street will include downtown favorites Del’s Charcoal Burgers, Yummy Burgers & BBQ and Isabelly’s Chocolates & Sweet Treats. Live music curated by Artist Uprising at the Main Stage, located on the lawn located between Texas and Interurban Streets, will begin at 2 p.m. and will be headlined by Texas native Abraham Alexander. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the music. Visit the Richardson Core District website for a full list of activities.
Latte Art Throwdown and Music Celebration at Ascension Coffee, Oak Lawn
1621 Oak Lawn Ave. (Oak Lawn)
3 to 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
There’s a full slate of live local music planned for this fun coffee culture event, with delicious food and drinks available throughout the afternoon. Guest judges Tim Cox, Wes Ballard and Jessica Keenan will name a Latte Art champion to cap off the evening. Signups for the contest begin at 6 p.m. and the first pour is at 7 p.m. Prizes are $200 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third. Get the details on Ascension Coffee’s Facebook page.
Thin White Dukes at Lee Harvey’s
1807 Gould St. (The Cedars)
9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23
David Bowie tribute band Thin White Dukes takes the stage at 9 p.m. so you can get your '70s rock on. Cover is $10. Get the details on Lee Harvey’s website.
Lockwood Distilling Chili Cook-Off: Celebrating Aaron Baerwaldt
506 Lockwood Dr., Suite A (Richardson)
Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
Lockwood Distilling is holding a Chili Cook-Off in celebration of friend and community member Aaron Baerwaldt. All proceeds will go to Richardson Methodist Medical Center. The entry fee is $20 and tasting tickets are $5. Set up begins at 10:30 a.m. and tasting starts at noon. Get the details and buy tickets on Eventbrite.
Soul Food Festival DFW
Lofty Spaces, 816 Montgomery St. (The Cedars)
Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
Vendors from Austin, Houston and all over the Dallas area will be serving pork chops, oxtails, candied yams, greens, fried chicken, fish and barbecue. You’ll also find funnel cake, turkey legs, tacos and some vegan and keto options. Entry is free with an advance RSVP or $5 at the door. Register for free admission on Eventbrite.
Seventh Annual Dallas Kosher BBQ Championship
Sunnyland Outdoor Living, 7879 Spring Valley Road #125 (Far North Dallas)
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
This free annual event includes live music, cooking demos, a play zone for the kids and food available for purchase. You can also buy raffle tickets for great prizes including a Traeger Ironwood 885 grill package. You can drop off food donations for the Jewish Family Service Food Pantry here, and Carter Bloodcare will be on site with a blood drive. Find out more on the event’s website.
Pop-Up Street Fair for the Grand Opening of Random Bobbitt Provisions
3104 Fairmount St. (Uptown)
Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24
A new vintage retail shop is opening in Uptown, and they’re celebrating with a pop-up street fair. In addition to fun vintage shopping at Random Bobbitt Provisions and from onsite vintage vendors, you can grab some eats from The Easy Slider food truck and charcuterie delights from The Board Lady. Alex Cantrell will provide live music at the event, which is free and open to the public. Get the details and RSVP on Eventbrite.