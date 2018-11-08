Dallas Restaurants Are Cooking Up Vegan and Vegetarian Thanksgiving Spreads

While traditional Thanksgiving food is of course centered around turkey and all the meaty fixins, this year you'll find more vegan and vegetarian Thanksgiving menus around Dallas than ever. Whether you want to enjoy a buffet or order dishes to bring to your own Thanksgiving table, there are some great options for those who don't consume meat.

At Nature’s Plate, you can order a complete vegan Thanksgiving dinner for four ($95) or an individual meal ($25). The full menu includes acorn squash with quinoa wild rice stuffing, green bean casserole, cheesy broccoli rice casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy and a half-size of pumpkin pie or any cheesecake. Alternatively, you can order each item à la carte. All Thanksgiving foods are also gluten-free. Place your order by 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.