Dallas Restaurants Are Cooking Up Vegan and Vegetarian Thanksgiving Spreads

While traditional Thanksgiving food is of course centered around turkey and all the meaty fixins, this year you'll find more vegan and vegetarian Thanksgiving menus around Dallas than ever. Whether you want to enjoy a buffet or order dishes to bring to your own Thanksgiving table, there are some great options for those who don't consume meat.
At Nature’s Plate, you can order a complete vegan Thanksgiving dinner for four ($95) or an individual meal ($25). The full menu includes acorn squash with quinoa wild rice stuffing, green bean casserole, cheesy broccoli rice casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy and a half-size of pumpkin pie or any cheesecake. Alternatively, you can order each item à la carte. All Thanksgiving foods are also gluten-free. Place your order by 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.
All Whole Foods locations are offering a vegan Thanksgiving meal created by Jeremy Fox, a James Beard Award-nominated chef and author of the cookbook “On Vegetables: Modern Recipes for the Home Kitchen.” A complete meal for two is $39.99. On the menu is Romanesco cauliflower roast with miso bagna càuda, cremini mushroom stuffing with kimchi, charred escarole with tomatoes and chickpeas, roasted acorn squash with maple and hazelnut dukkah and frosted sweet potato blondie with spiced cashews. You can also order two-person portions of each dish, individually.
Soulgood, the vegan and vegetarian food truck and catering company, has a variety of vegan options. This year, they’re offering organic “turkey” and dressing, organic Southern “buttermilk” biscuits, organic pumpkin loaf and organic chocolate cupcakes with roasted coconut. Prices vary, depending on quantities ordered.
Kalachandji's is hosting a vegetarian Thanksgiving buffet for $17.95 a person. On the buffet, you’ll find things like mung bean soup, tofu turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, mustard greens, candied yams, brown and wild rice, cornbread, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Popular vegan restaurant Spiral Diner is serving to-go vegan Thanksgiving food. Order items like a Tofurkey roast ($17.79), butternut squash soup ($15.95), cranberry pecan stuffing ($21.95), smoky collard greens ($21.95) or garlic and rosemary mashed potatoes ($21.95). Most savory dishes serve 4-6 people. For dessert, try the pumpkin pie ($24), ginger peach pie ($24), chocolate bourbon pecan pie ($24) or oatmeal cranberry cookies (6 for $11.50).
The Healthy Hippie Café, a vegan eatery in Watauga, is serving 100 percent organic, plant-based and soy-free Thanksgiving food. The entrée is a sage lentil loaf with a choice of cauliflower mash, or spinach stuffing, mushroom gravy and cranberry beet sauce. There will be a choice of three green sides; green bean casserole, braised Brussels sprouts or steamed greens. Each meal is $30 and is enough for one hungry adult. If you order four meals, you’ll receive a $10 discount.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Lé Munchie Vegan Food Company is offering a vegan Thanksgiving/Indigenous People’s Day menu for $40, which serves two people. This New Orleans-inspired menu includes pecan bread-stuffed seitan “NoTurkey” or vegan brisket, dressing, oyster mushroom gravy, macaroni and “cheese,” collard greens, roasted carrots, black-eyed peas, baked yams with vegan marshmallows and rolls.
Reverie Bakeshop, the vegan, plant-based bakery in Richardson, is serving all manner of vegan breads and sweets for Thanksgiving. For sides, try their regular biscuits (6 for $12), dinner rolls (6 for $10) or the gluten-free cheddar scallion biscuits (6 for $18). For dessert, choose the pumpkin pie ($25), pecan pie ($30), chocolate cream pie ($25) or carrot cake ($40). All pies can be ordered with gluten-free crust for $5 more. Order by Saturday, Nov. 17 at midnight.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!