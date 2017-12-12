Enjoy the Feast of Seven Fishes at These Dallas-Area Restaurants

Before the powder keg eventually explodes, however, the family muses about what the Feast of Seven Fishes represents for Italian-Americans. Donna's version surmises that it represents the seven best things that Italians brought to America with them. Stevie's (John Mulaney) plaintive recitation of grace asserts that the traditional meal is a way to show love for one's family and to each other. Tears are shed, plates are broken and a car is driven through a wall. And of course, the aforementioned throwing of forks.
Of course, closer to the truth is that eating meat wasn't allowed until Christmas Day. The Christmas Eve meal of fish is a sort of a vigil, the anticipation of the arrival of Jesus. It's why this tradition, which originated in Southern Italy, is called La Vigilia there.
The meal usually consists of seven (or more) fishes, the most common and traditional of which is baccalà (salted cod) in tomato sauce. It also can include fried smelt, calamari, eel, clams, lobster, anchovies and octopus.
In my lifetime, our family never did this on Christmas Eve, instead feasting on homemade ravioli that itself was a production over several days. My grandmother, however, used to (not so fondly) recall how it was her job growing up to skin the eels for the Christmas Eve dinner. Needless to say, this was a task she did not enjoy, and she’d relate the experience with a look of disgust as she would pantomime with exaggerated arm movements the horrific act of skinning the eel.
Yeah … let’s stick with ravioli.
However, for those wanting to experience this unique Christmas Eve meal, or for those wanting to relive old family traditions, several places in North Texas offer a Feast of Seven Fishes meal during the Christmas season. Book early while space remains. We’re sure you’ll fare better than the Berzatto family.
Dolce Riviera2950 N. Harwood St. Dolce Riviera is offering a Feast of Seven Fishes dinner (in addition to the regular menu) Dec. 18–24 for $85, or $140 with an optional wine pairing. Two of the seven courses are desserts, but that still leaves five courses that include boquerones (anchovies white bean purée, shallots and toast), scallop crudo barramundi, and a whole roasted branzino. Desserts are a sorbetto and cannoli trio.
Urban Seafood Company and Urban Crust1104 E. 14th St., Plano ane 1006 E. 15th St., Plano Urban Seafood’s Feast of Seven Fishes is on Christmas Eve at 5:30 p.m. and includes seven courses and seven wines for $125. It promises to be a traditional feast, but space is limited so purchase tickets online sooner rather than later on the website.
Sister restaurant Urban Crust will also have a Feast of Seven Fishes starting at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve. The menu hasn’t been finalized, but will be on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations.
Davio's5762 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony Davio’s Feast of Seven Fishes is priced at $85 and includes a first course of charred oysters topped with crab, a second pasta course of scallop, mussels and prawn tagliatelle, followed by the “piatto della vigilia": Atlantic salmon, poached lobster tail, parsnip purée, squash, zucchini and lobster consommé. For those wanting some meat, fear not: the regular menu will also be available.
Sachet4270 Oak Lawn Ave. The fish feast at Sachet, offered over three nights (Dec. 22–24), will run $95 for seven dishes. The regular menu will also be available, but the entire table must order the fish feast because it is served family style. Two of the dishes on this year’s menu are mussels with melted leeks in a butter broth with turmeric, and salmon with maftou with salsa verde. Who knows what other delicious surprises await. Give them a call to make reservations (214-613-6425) or book your dinner through Resy for this special fish-forward feast.
Gemma2323 N. Henderson Ave., No. 109 Gemma will offer a Feast of Seven Fishes over three days, Dec. 22–24. As with Sachet, this will also set you back $95 a pop. The regular menu is also available, but the family-style service of the feast requires a complete commitment from the table. In the past, such dishes as Alaskan cod, charred octopus, spaghetti with uni and crab, and grilled striped bass have been served along with a dessert. Make your reservations via the website or by giving them a call the old-fashioned way.
Buon Natale!