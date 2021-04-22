"Experience Lowest Greenville" This Saturday to Support a Bevy of Local Restaurants and Bars

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

This Saturday, April 24, the Lowest Greenville Collective is shining a light on the diverse restaurants, bars and businesses along their namesake street from Belmont Avenue to Ross Avenue. The fourth annual Experience Lowest Greenville will offer a variety of food and drink specials, yoga, flowers, lots of mimosas and general hoopla, like super karaoke.

The Lowest Greenville Collective was created in 2014 for the 70-plus businesses in the area. With this event, they’re hoping to bring a little bustle to the area after a challenging 13 months.

One of the restaurants involved is a new kid on the block, the tiki bar Swizzle. It opened earlier this year when capacity restrictions were in place, a particularly challenging way to start a business. Since then, they’ve shaken their way into our bellies with rum drinks, a full mahalo experience and Dole Whip mimosas (pineapple soft serve and Champagne).

“Seeing guests come back to the restaurants of Lowest Greenville fills our hearts with hope and gratitude,” Swizzle's owners, Jen and Marty Reyes, said in an email message about this event and business lately. “As a new restaurant, we hope to provide a little escapism from the long and hard year we’ve all endured.”

The following is a highlight reel of specials. Pace yourself. It could be a long day.

HG Sply Co. will host rooftop yoga and mimosas from 10 a.m. to noon. Reserve your space here.

Leela’s Wine Bar will offer a build-your-own bouquet pop-up with Anna from The Blum Bar from noon to 4 p.m. (Yes, we see it too: yoga and mimosas, then wine and flowers.)

Standard Service will have $2 mimosas from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and The Truck Yard will have frozen margaritas for $4, and draft beer from By the Horn, a Mansfield brewery.

Flatbread Co. will have “super karaoke” from 1 to 4 p.m. We’re not sure what that means, but their social media page channels a fair amount of energy and silliness, so this should be good. I’d make sure I made it here for entertainment, if not personal involvement.

We're pretty fond of the cocktails at Rapscallion, and Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m., they'll have $8 specials.

Joy Macarons will have a $5 build-your-own sundae special. Macarons and ice cream? Yes, it works. Beautifully.

EXPAND The Greenville Ave Pizza Company will save a cold one for you. Courtesy of Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

The Greenville Ave Pizza Co. will have a Slay Your Own Pizza Kit for $25 that includes everything you need to make your own pizzas (choose two toppings of your choice). And because it’s a party, they’ll give you a beer when you pick it up. Now, that’s just nice.

Other restaurants, bars and businesses will have a number of specials and activities. Check the Lowest Greenville Collective Facebook page for more details.