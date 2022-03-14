Support Us

Fiatto is Now Open in Uptown

March 14, 2022 4:00AM

Fiatto is billed as a neighborhood restaurant where just about everything is made from scratch. Courtesy of Fiatto, photos by Kathy Tran
A new American-Italian neighborhood restaurant, Fiatto, has opened in Uptown on the corner of McKinney Avenue and Blackburn Street (formerly Eureka). This spot has a big dog-friendly patio and is open for happy hour, dinner and brunch on the weekends.

This concept is a partnership between executive chef Kylil Henson and John Del Canton. Henson, who was born and raised in South Philadelphia with an upbringing rooted in Italian culture and cuisine, has quite a culinary background; his resume includes Flora Street Café, French Laundry in Yountville, California, DBGB Kitchen and Bar by Daniel Boulud in Washington, D.C., and the two Michelin star Coque in Madrid, Spain.

Canton previously worked as a beverage director under celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and helped create the Cowboys Club at the Star in Frisco.
Almost everything at Fiatto's is made from scratch, including breads, pasta, mozzarella, burrata, all sauces and stocks. A few items from the starter menu include pumpkin arancini with smoked mozzarella, sage and hazelnut crema. A prosciutto crostini comes with whipped ricotta, pear, grilled sourdough, truffle honey.

Entrées include agnolotti stuffed with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, hazelnuts, brown butter, Pecorino Romano. A pappardelle has short rib ragu, ricotta, crispy rosemary. A dish called 24K risotto is made with a limoncello lobster, Arborio rice, saffron and gold puffs.

There will also be seasonal riffs on classic cocktails; the Resting Spritz Face with rose prosecco, Aperol, strawberry and blood orange Pellegrino. Emilia’s Sangria is made with Lambrusco, cherry, citrus, rosemary.

The restaurant has 4,000 square feet inside with seating for 102 in the dining area and 12 at the bar. The dog-friendly patio seats 46.

Fiatto, 3700 McKinney Ave., Suite 126. Open for dinner 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 4-9 p.m. Sunday. Happy Hour 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Angie Quebedeaux is a freelance food writer for the Observer. A "ragin' Cajun" from Lafayette, she's been in Dallas since 2002. She is an HR director by day and loves to “laissez les bon temps rouler.”

