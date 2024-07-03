The Tomato in Denton Has Opened Again (Again)

The Flying Tomato in Denton has certainly got grit. "The Tomato," as it now goes by, has a long history that began on Fry Street, adjacent to the University of North Texas. Anyone who attended school from 1984 to 2007 surely had pizza there. Alas, in 2007 a fire that was an act of arson to protest the commercialization of the area took out the restaurant. The Tomato was gone for good. (Except for a select set of die-hard fans who knew the owners and would pick up pizzas in a Dairy Queen parking lot.)
Then in December of 2023, just 11 months after reopening, another fire devastated the food truck. Video from the day showed smoke billowing out the top. No one was injured, but once again, The Tomato was shuttered.
A few days ago Slusarski announced on Facebook the reopening of The Tomato Pizza food truck, thanks in part to the continued support of Dentonites:
"Denton, we cannot thank you enough for your support and patience while we've spent the last six months rebuilding. From donations, to events, to take-and-bake pies, to merch sales, we have felt your love ten times over and we are so excited to be back."
The Tomato opened on July 1, just in time for the good summer heat, with a menu that rotates daily, which you can find online. You can find the truck back at the Austin Street Food Truck Stop, which is just one block from downtown Denton and saddles up next to East Side Denton.
The Tomato opens at 4 p.m. daily and cooks pies until they sell out.
The Tomato, 208 N. Austin St., Denton. 4 p.m. until sold out.