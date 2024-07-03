 Flying Tomato Pizza Truck in Denton Reopens Again (Again) | Dallas Observer
The Tomato in Denton Has Opened Again (Again)

The Flying Tomato was a beloved pizza hangout near The University of North Texas with some staunch pizza fans. After two fires, it's back again as a food truck.
July 3, 2024
The Tomato Pizza is back-back.
The Flying Tomato in Denton has certainly got grit. "The Tomato," as it now goes by, has a long history that began on Fry Street, adjacent to the University of North Texas. Anyone who attended school from 1984 to 2007 surely had pizza there. Alas, in 2007 a fire that was an act of arson to protest the commercialization of the area took out the restaurant. The Tomato was gone for good. (Except for a select set of die-hard fans who knew the owners and would pick up pizzas in a Dairy Queen parking lot.)

click to enlarge the tomato pizza food truck in denton
The truck, which caught fire in December 2023, is as good as new.
Daniel Rodrigue
Then in 2023, the owners' son, Michael Slusarski, announced he was bringing the thick-crust rectangular pizza back via a food truck. And that he did. The truck made regular stops at East Side Denton and the Austin Street Truck Stop, peddling the familiar one-pound bricks of dough, meat and cheese.

Then in December of 2023, just 11 months after reopening, another fire devastated the food truck. Video from the day showed smoke billowing out the top. No one was injured, but once again, The Tomato was shuttered.

A few days ago Slusarski announced on Facebook the reopening of The Tomato Pizza food truck, thanks in part to the continued support of Dentonites:

"Denton, we cannot thank you enough for your support and patience while we've spent the last six months rebuilding. From donations, to events, to take-and-bake pies, to merch sales, we have felt your love ten times over and we are so excited to be back."

The Tomato opened on July 1, just in time for the good summer heat, with a menu that rotates daily, which you can find online. You can find the truck back at the Austin Street Food Truck Stop, which is just one block from downtown Denton and saddles up next to East Side Denton.

The Tomato opens at 4 p.m. daily and cooks pies until they sell out.

The Tomato, 208 N. Austin St., Denton. 4 p.m. until sold out.
