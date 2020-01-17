 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Too fancy for Cosmo's? No way.EXPAND
Too fancy for Cosmo's? No way.
Madison King

Cosmo’s Kitchen Is in Good Hands with French-Inspired Temporary Takeover

Taylor Adams | January 17, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The other night I was out — well, where I am far too often — sipping a gin and tonic at Cosmo’s. When Jackson Tran offered me a duck taco that’s going on the menu, I couldn’t turn him down.

As he crisped up the skin and warmed the juicy dark meat, he shared some news: He was excited to be going on paternity leave.

What I said out loud: “Hooray! That’s great!”

Related Stories

What I might’ve been thinking inside: “Who the hell is going to make the broth for your menu?”

Turns out, his menu will be taking a break from Feb. 26 until March 12. But have no fear, because what’s coming in is pretty much just as exciting.

During that time, chef Jennie Kelley of Frank Underground is taking over the kitchen, bringing a menu fit for a French bistro.

“[Tran] asked if I would do a ‘takeover.’ I immediately said, ‘Well no, I can’t do your food,’ but then we laughed and he said I could do whatever I wanted,” Kelley says. “So I started thinking of the history of Vietnamese and French cuisine. So once I decided on that, I decided to do a French bistro pop-up at the Lounge Here.”

And those dinners sold out quickly, by the way. So while the paper menu with Tran’s dishes inspired by family tradition will shelve those perfect dumplings in broth and savory kimchi for a while, we’ll be OK.

Kelley, along with Brandon Moore (Ocean Prime) and Madison King (Frank Underground), is bringing plenty to keep us satisfied in our East Dallas bar.

Dishes Jennie Kelley did in her popup at Lounge Here, on the east side of White Rock Lake, will appear at Cosmo's.EXPAND
Dishes Jennie Kelley did in her popup at Lounge Here, on the east side of White Rock Lake, will appear at Cosmo's.
Madison King

The tater tots won’t fully go away: “I’ll do French tater tots,” Kelley says.

Also expect duck fat cassoulet, escargot and Parisian ham.

Since Frank Underground has taken a hiatus, Kelley has been popping up for different events, as well as doing private dinners.

And for at least a few weeks, we’ll be perfectly happy that she’s taking care of our neighborhood bar’s kitchen.

(Extra tip: Those duck tacos and duck banh mi sandwiches are on the menu this weekend; don't miss them.)

Cosmo's Bar and Lounge, 1212 Skillman St. (East Dallas)

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >