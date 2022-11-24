Best Dark Bars to Hide In and Other Fun Things on this Post-Turkey Weekend

Need something to entertain yourself or your family this weekend that doesn't involve shopping or eating? Well, we loathe shopping, too, but we never stop eating. Not sorry.
If you're a soccer fan, or just like any excuse to get rowdy, we've pulled together a list of places to watch the World Cup. Bonus: you can drink beer here.
Otherwise, here are a few things going on around Dallas this weekend:
Eataly Italian Holiday Market
NorthPark Center, 8687 N. Central Expressway
9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every weekend through Christmas If you're some kind of crazy glutton for punishment, head to Eataly this weekend or any weekend through Christmas for an Italian holiday market. Eataly has dozens of themed gift baskets. (What if at Christmas you gift nothing but baskets? Think about it.) You'll also find those nice people who stand around and tell you which wine to buy. Plus there's panettoni and pandora for holiday desserts.
Dark (But Classy) Bar to Hide In
Mike's Gemini Twin, 1906 S. Harwood St. (The Cedars) If you're the kind of person who needs a good drink in a dark bar after a day with family, let us suggest Mike's Gemini Twin. This photo just sort of struck a chord ... and the turkey ain't even in the oven yet.
Barrel Aged Black Friday Music Bingo
Celestial Beerworks, 2530 Butler St.
6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 Celestial is an homage to off-beat fun events. And hazy beer. This Friday head over for Barrel Aged Black Friday Music Bingo, with four whole rounds of music bingo. The whole family is invited, but only the big kids get to imbibe in a whole mission flight of Celestial's barrel-aged beer.
Small Business Saturday
Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St.
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 This Saturday local artists and businesses will set up shop at Main Street Garden for Small Business Saturday. It's important to support these local entrepreneurs, and you can get your holiday shopping started or finished to boot. More than 50 vendors will offer handcrafted goods, art, food and more. Then be sure to head over to Nieman's to see the $400,000 Baccarat Christmas tree.
Boho Market
Community Beer, 3110 Commonwealth Drive
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, and Sunday, Nov. 27 For some, shopping is a necessary evil of the season. But Community is taking some of the pain out of it with a Boho Market at the brewery this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday Community welcomes local vendors to its large new courtyard. It's another great chance to support local businesses and beer.
Love Actually Brunch
Alamo Drafthouse, Various Locations
Check Listings for Saturday and Sunday Alamo Drafthouse will be hosting a Love Actually brunch at several of its North Texas locations this weekend. Charlie Brown, it is not, but this Christmas movie has an abundance of love all around. Or Christmas! Yes, Christmas all around.