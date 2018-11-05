Deep Ellum Bar and Restaurant IdleRye Calls It Quits

IdleRye opened in May 2017 on a busy corner of Elm Street in Deep Ellum. Sometime this week, the bar and restaurant closed.

After a year and a half in business, Deep Ellum bar and restaurant IdleRye has closed, according to a sign on the front door.

IdleRye opened in May 2017 and billed itself as a "modern American" restaurant with a twist — owners Ray Skradzinski's Polish heritage and brothers Bruce and Daniel Wills' Louisiana upbringing, which both heavily influenced the menu. We often raved about IdleRye's take on pierogies, an oft-overlooked dish in DFW, its hedonistic brunch menu and interesting cocktail program. But in a neighborhood with high rents and steep competition, IdleRye apparently couldn't make it work.