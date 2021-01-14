José on Lovers Launches Ghost Kitchen Provecho Pollos

A whole-chicken dinner is now available on the go from José's new "ghost kitchen."

José has had a strong takeout game during the pandemic, and the patio is a pleasant spot for spacious, outdoor dining.

But now the folks behind this top spot have what they're calling a ghost kitchen, Provecho Pollos. It will still come from the kitchen of the West Lovers Lane Restaurant, but the meals come for the whole family and with a different kind of menu.

“Instead of just expanding on José, which we want to do, this is a completely different flavor profile from José,” general manager Victor Rojas says. “It's the style of food we would eat at home. That's we wanted to do.”

Right now you can make an online order for pickup — delivery is coming within the week through DoorDash — which you can pick up at the restaurant.

Expect to see chicken, of course, available whole ($30) or in half ($20). The roasted chicken is served with charro beans, Mexican rice, tortillas and salsa. And because there was one tiny piece of good from 2020: You can get cocktails to go, such as a hibiscus margarita on the rocks ($8).

“I think it's just when we're looking for something on the go, easy: You don’t want to do takeout, you don't want to eat at a restaurant — for us, grocery store kitchen is always something easy to grab and go,” chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman says. “We knew we were capable of it when we put a certain dish on the menu, the mole, we knew we could do it and it was delicious, so let’s expand it, and see how we could turn it into a concept.”

The effort started Tuesday, and while one could go to a grocery store, she does have a reason for offering it through Provecho Pollos.

“It’s keeping my staff employed,” she says. “We’re not open for lunch right now, we’re running out of the frontline donations, and I just want them to keep working.”