Loro Launches New Miso-Chili Tonkotsu Ramen, and It’s Worth the 18 Bucks

Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, on Haskell Avenue in Old East Dallas (there’s a second location in Addison), has added a new fall ramen dish to its menu. It's available only on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 p.m. until it's sold out.
We made a pit stop to try it out. At $18, it’s not exactly wallet-friendly — but then again, what is these days? We're willing to give it a shot given how much we love just about everything else Loro slides across the table (like this burger).
We started a Yuzu Spritz (just $5 during happy hour), a concoction of sparkling wine, orange and lime, which promptly arrived at our table within two minutes of ordering. The citrus is refreshing on a summery day.
Next to come was an appetizer order of sweet corn fritters. After a soak in the fryer, balls of sweet corn are coated in a super-crunchy batter, topped with cilantro and served with a side of habanero aioli, which isn’t nearly as spicy as you might think (or hope).
Back to the ramen.
This smoky bowl of miso-chili tonkotsu ramen blends house-made sun noodles, scallions, sesame, beautifully charred bok choy and an ajitama egg. The pork-based broth is rich and fatty with brilliant tiny pools of oil floating atop. The acid and spice from miso-chili reverbs through the jaws, providing that soul-satisfying umami punch.
For an exclamation point on your bowl of ramen, add a slice of brisket. We're sure the Post Oak grilled prawns are a great option as well, but with Loro being the marriage of the chefs behind Uchi and Franklin Barbecue, we opted for the red meat, which was ridiculously good. The thick slice falls apart when plucked out of the bowl with chopsticks.
Just remember: The ramen is available only on Tuesday and Wednesday after 4 p.m. until it's gone. We'd advise an early dinner, which also allows you to capitalize on the happy hour menu.
Loro Asian Smokehouse & Bar, 1812 N. Haskell Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.