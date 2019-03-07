Luck Re-Creates the Cosmo With a Crackberry Twist

Our favorite Trinity Groves beer spot, Luck (which stands for Local Urban Craft Kitchen), just can't stop themselves from adding low-ABV elements to their cocktails. Not a bad idea considering that low-ABV is trending right now in the cocktail world. Case in point: Luck's Adam's Cosmo.

A cocktail traditionally made with vodka, lime juice, Cointreau and cranberry juice and made famous by the fab four on Sex and the City, Luck decided they'd change it up a bit. Instead of traditional vodka, they went with a vodka made with black-eyed peas — and it tastes like it — and Crackberry, a cranberry/blackberry-flavored cider from our favorite neighborhood cidery, Bishop Cider Co., instead of plain ol' cranberry juice.

We're not sure if they chose Black Eyed Vodka for this cocktail because black-eyed peas are considered lucky or because it's distilled in Fort Worth, but if you're lucky enough to get your hands on this remixed Cosmo, drink up. Carrie would be proud.