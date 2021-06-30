Lucky's Hot Chicken to Open Five More Local Restaurants

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Dallas-born and raised Lucky’s Hot Chicken is planning five new restaurants in North Texas over the next year.

The Nashville-inspired culinary concept opened its flagship location on Gaston Avenue in the fall of 2020 in the mid-century building where the iconic restaurateur Norman Brinker opened his first restaurant.

Lucky's opened their second outpost in Highland Park (6309 Hillcrest Ave.) in April this year serving the same rather simple menu of hot chicken strips, alone or as a sandwich, with five different heat options and a handful of sides to choose from.

That was just the tip of the iceberg, apparently. They're jumping on the hot chicken train, full steam ahead. The first of the new spots will be on Lemmon Avenue in the former Einstein Bros Bagel location (3827 Lemmon Ave.). The next four spots, which will all have drive-thrus, will be in Richardson (1545 Belt Line Road), Pleasant Grove (2630 Buckner Blvd.) Farmers Branch (3106 Forest Lane) and in Grand Prairie at Epic Northwest Crossing at Warrior Parkway and Hwy 161.

The new locations will have the same retro vibes of the original space with red and white checkered vinyl floors and other classic ‘60s era themes including neon signs and opal glass pendant fixtures.

Lucky’s has also added a new menu item: Velvet Chicken and Waffles, which is a red velvet Belgian waffle (made with ingredients similar to a red velvet cake), maple syrup and three tenders.

Lucky's is part of the Vandelay Hospitality Group family of restaurants. Their other brands include Hudson House, East Hampton Sandwich Co., and Drake's Hollywood. They also have two other new concepts in the works; Brentwood in Addison, which will be "reminiscent of classic western dining institutions found in towns such as Aspen and Sante Fa." And D.L. Mack's in University Park which will be "an approachable family-friendly tavern."

We'll keep you updated on the progress.