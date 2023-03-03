Navigation
Photos: Mark Wahlberg Braved Nasty Dallas Weather and Served Shots at La Neta

March 3, 2023 3:45PM

Mark Wahlberg seemed right at home behind the bar in Dallas. 'I know, right, it was a catch.'
While many of us were watching transformers blow like firecrackers and hoping our trees didn't take out the fence (not covered by insurance), actor and brief boy-band bad boy Mark Wahlberg was in Deep Ellum serving shots.

Walhberg's a backer of a new tequila brand, Flecha Azul, which was co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aaron Marquez. La Neta, which is a bougie new Las Vegas-based restaurant that recently opened in Deep Ellum, serves Flecha Azul (not exclusively). Wahlberg visited La Neta as part of its grand opening and to sign some bottles of tequila.

Then on Friday, Wahlberg — who had a lead role in one of the most underrated films of all time, Daddy's Home 2 — was at Spec's on N. Central Expressway to sign more bottles and mingle with fans.

Reports from the scene Thursday evening were that while it did feel like the purge tornado rendition for a bit, fans and imbibers packed into the new restaurant for a glimpse of Wahlberg. He walked the pink carpet around 6:30 p.m. and hung out until about 9 p.m. He even hopped behind the bar at one point, pouring shots for guests and taking some twosies.

My seven-word review of Flecha Azul tequila from a previous taste is smooth and strong like a silver whip. Shaken with a simple margarita mix it was uncomplicated and smooth, but not at all basic.

La Neta is open and taking reservations. Wahlberg is likely on a plane out of here already. But here are some photos from the event:
click to enlarge
Mark Wahlberg tends bar in Dallas. 'You wanna start a tab or close out?'
Bryson G Visuals Inc
click to enlarge
Wahlberg signed a few bottles of the tequila he's backing, Flecha Azul.
Bryson G Visuals Inc
click to enlarge
Sirens wailed as Wahlberg arrived at La Neta.
Bryson G Visuals Inc
click to enlarge
'You want that neat?'
Bryson G Visuals Inc.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
