 Matt's Rancho Martinez in Lakewood Has Closed | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Matt's Rancho Martinez in Lakewood Has Closed

April 3, 2023 3:28PM

Matt's has closed in East Dallas, but two other locations are still open.
Matt's has closed in East Dallas, but two other locations are still open. Taryn Walker
On April Fool's Day we casually perused social media for clever jokes. We expected something from Burger King, AriZona Iced Tea perhaps, or even the snarky, yet hilarious, social media alter-ego of the braided red-headed mascot at Wendy's. Nope.

But we really hoped that Matt's Rancho Martinez was joking when it posted that, after 34 years in East Dallas, it was permanently closing. No such luck. Matt's last day of service was Sunday, April 2.

Matt's originally opened in Austin in 1952, moved up to Dallas in 1989 and has moved a couple of times, but was at this spot on Skillman Avenue for 11 years. There have been several Matt's across North Texas over the years.
In addition to the standard excellent Tex-Mex fare, there were some gems on the menu, like a fried chicken sandwich that former Observer contributor Nick Rallo swooned over. There's also the ginormous Bob Style chicken-fried steak topped with queso, sour cream and guacamole with rice and beans. And it'd be irresponsible not to mention the Bob Armstrong Dip, a bowl of queso with ground beef, guacamole and sour cream all in the same bowl, just like God intended. Yum.

Don't sweat it. These things aren't gone for good, just a bit of a drive. The Martinez family is hoping to push business to a new, larger restaurant in Allen at Central Expressway and McDermott. The Lakewood Advocate reported the family owns this new property and wanted to get out of leases. Certainly can't blame a family business for that.

And one commenter on social media confirmed they've moved the large mural of local personalities to the new location in Allen.

In addition to the Allen location at 401 S. Central Expressway, there's another Matt's in Royse City at 4765 State Highway 276. 
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation