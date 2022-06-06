May Round-Up: Many New Beginnings and A Few Endings for Dallas Restaurants

Now that we are finally in the month of June, it’s time that we take a moment to recognize the restaurants that have opened. But first, let’s remember the restaurants that were closed down too soon.
Rapscallion on Lower Greenville announced its final day of service, May 14, on Facebook after a seven-year run. Their spin on Southern-style dishes kept their regulars coming back. It was included on our list of best spots to get bone marrow, best wine list, best biscuit sandwiches, best date night and noted for its cozy comfort food. Bummer.
On May 15, Sonny Bryan’s on Lover’s Lane closed, as reported by The Dallas Morning News, after 23 years, due to supply chain issues and labor shortages caused by the pandemic. They still have two other remaining locations on Inwood Road and West Campbell Road.
This is a sad one for taco lovers: The East Dallas location of Trompo quietly closed its doors. Owner Luis Olvera told The Dallas Morning News that he hopes to have another permanent location by the end of the year. Until then, customers can still order online or pick up at their operation out of a ghost kitchen in West Dallas.
Dallas continues its hot streak of new openings. Buckle up and buy bigger pants.
For Nashville hot chicken enthusiasts, Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken is one of Dallas’ newest hot chicken places. Located on West Camp Wisdom Road, it's the only Texas location for this chain outside of their originals in Richmond, Virginia. Their simple menu consists of tenders, sandwiches and waffle fries at five spice levels, with the highest being “Angry Hot.” Their chicken and waffles might be the star of the show.
If you’re looking for a classic, Fred’s Texas Cafe in Fort Worth reopened at its new home on Camp Bowie West recently. With its bigger space and lively atmosphere, the beloved burger place is looking ahead with classic and new menu items. Curry Up Now is a food truck turned restaurant that takes traditional Indian food and gives it a Mexican twist. The original space opened in San Francisco and is now expanding across the country. Its new location in The Granscape in The Colony should open soon.
The Exchange, which is the food hall at AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas, has shuffled the deck. In addition to moving some of the restaurants around, two highly praised local chefs are introducing new concepts: Chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast will have a summertime pop-up, Stepchild; and chef Josh Harmon is opening a new spot called Birdie, which will have a variety of chicken sandwiches. Sneak a peek at the menu for Birdie here.
Knox Bistro an elegant French restaurant by chef Bruno Davaillon modeled off the cuisine from his roots in France's Loire Valley.
Dallas has seen its share of Italian restaurants open recently. Dolce Riviera in the Harwood District reopened its doors after being closed for 800 days, with a redesigned dining room and a new menu. Along with that, Cafe Duro on Greenville Avenue made its debut with its European-style and light menu of paninis and pizzettas.
Happy hour just got much happier as Dallas-based Bishop Cider has acquired Wild Acre Brewing in Fort Worth and Legal Draft Brewing in Arlington. They're also expanding their Cidercades. it will continue with Wild Acre beer, but is only taking over the space and equipment for Legal Draft.
If you’re looking for a bougie night (or morning) out in Plano, then Fizz might be perfect. This new cafe and restaurant is open almost all day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, and plans on having the biggest Champagne list in Dallas-Fort Worth more than 100 bottles, plus fountains of chocolate and caramel. Time to get messy, Plano.
Finally, three new dessert places have opened up to satisfy your sweet tooth. For the ice cream lovers, the Dolly Llama in Uptown brings a taste of California to North Texas, and Parlor’s on East Mockingbird Lane brings a bit of nostalgia with locally sourced ingredients. There’s also Wow Donuts and Drips on Lovers Lane if you’re in need of a classic pastry.