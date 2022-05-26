Support Us

Plano Gets an All Day Bar With Everything From Coffee to Champagne and Fountains of Caramel

May 26, 2022 4:00AM

Fizz
Longtime local nightclub veteran Jeff Murtha, whose previous concepts include Studio 80 in Fort Worth and The Clubhouse in the early 2000s, is opening a new high-end lounge in Plano. We're just not sure if Plano is ready for this Murtha concept. 

Fizz is an all-day bar and restaurant that serves coffee starting at 7 a.m. and shifts into a lounge with drinks and music later in the day.

According to a press release, Fizz, which is scheduled to open May 27, has two full-service bars, one that wraps around a 3,500-square-foot interior and another around the 1,200-square-foot all-weather patio, which has a retractable roof for when the weather behaves.

Fizz is big on the bubbles. From the press release, the Champagne list is "the most extensive" in DFW. They'll have more than 50 sparkling wines, including 20 Champagnes. If bubbles make your face hot, no worries, the 100+ wine list has been curated by the sommelier and general manager, Anthony Martinez.
The bar's craft cocktail menu will change seasonally and offer some twists on classic drinks as well as Fizz originals, like the Naked and Famous made with mezcal, yellow Chartreuse, Aperol and lime juice. The Moth 2 a Flame is an Old-Fashioned infused with cold smoke.

The food menu is anchored in build-your-own charcuterie boards; customers choose meats and cheese imported from around the world, which are served with different dressings, spreads, jams, crackers, breads and olives. They'll also have fruit and vegetable boards and Siberian Osetre Baerii caviar for $110.

There are also a few salads and a few protein mains (chicken, steak and fresh fish of the day). Last but certainly not least, save room for one of the four fondues available for $25 each: savory, spicy, chocolate or caramel.

As for brunch, yes, they brunch, with party brunches and live entertainment 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

They also have live entertainment each night from 6 to 9 p.m. that "may include saxophones, violins and harpists."

Fizz, 3310 Dallas Parkway, Suite 115. Grand opening is set for May 27. Watch their social media pages for updates.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
