Michael Irvin To Open Dallas Cowboys-Themed Sports Bar

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, three-time Super Bowl champion and television personality Michael Irvin is aiming for a win in an entirely new game: the restaurant business.
Irvin’s new upscale sports bar, Playmakers88, is set to open in The Colony on July 12. Based on photos of the 7,000-square-foot space, it looks like heaven for Cowboys fans. The place is adorned with photos of memorabilia from Irvin’s time on the team as well as tributes to the 22 members of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor, players whose contributions earned the Cowboys the title of “America’s Team.”
“I am truly honored to create an upscale sports bar and restaurant where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams and athletes while enjoying great food, cocktails and company,” said Irvin in a press release. “My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area.”
There was no mention of what patrons are to do if their favorite team isn’t the Cowboys, but it feels like a safe assumption that they won’t be hanging out at this blue-and-white shrine to Dallas’ football legacy.
In addition to a specialty cocktail menu and over 20 beers on tap at the bar, Players88’s menu will offer dishes created by local Chef Rassaun “RJ” Johnson that combine “traditional family recipes with modern-day delicacies.” Crab cakes, burgers, pasta and seafood entrees are just some of the dishes that will be available.
“I have been enjoying the cuisines of Chef RJ for years,” said Irvin. “To have him at the helm of our menu offering is truly an honor and a great treat for our guests.”
Between bites, customers will have plenty of ways to stay entertained. The space is wallpapered with 50 flat-screen TVs with surround sound, as there's a pool table.
Playmakers88 will hold a two-day grand opening celebration starting with a swanky “blue carpet” event on the evening of July 12. From 5 p.m. to midnight, guests will be treated to live music. Dressing up is encouraged, so make sure to wear your cleanest jersey.
The festivities will continue with a family-friendly event the following afternoon. Between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., guests will be able to take part in photo opportunities and score some autographs and giveaways. Attendees at this event are encouraged to wear something that represents their favorite sports team. Nobody specifies that it has to be the Cowboys or any other Dallas-area team, but it kind of feels like an unspoken rule, doesn't it?
A percentage of the proceeds from these events will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Dallas.
Playmakers88 will open at 5005 State Highway 121 in The Colony on Friday, July 12. Regular business hours will be daily, 11 a.m. – midnight. More information can be found on the Playmakers88 website.