Milkshake Concepts (a la Vidorra and Stirr) Extends Midas Touch with The Finch

Vidorra, another one of Milkshake Concepts' spots is a great spot for brunch.







The group behind some of the buzziest restaurants and bars in Dallas continues its vast expansion. Milkshake Concepts brands include Stirr, Vidorra, Citizen, Serious Pizza, Haper's, Dirty Bones and last, but for certain not least, one of the best burger spots in North Texas, Sky Rocket Burger.The Finch is now on deck for Milkshake Concepts, taking up residence in Mockingbird Station early next year. The 5,760 square-foot anchor restaurant is in the space previously occupied by Café Express.The space will obviously not look at all the same after Milkshake Concepts gets done with it; expect a "warm, comfortable interior with expansive patio and valet," great for a laid-back brunch or intimate date.“Our culinary expertise has grown and evolved over the last five years, and we want to showcase this at The Finch,” co-founder and CEO of Milkshake Concepts Imran Sheikh says. “Whilst it is labeled a ‘modern American restaurant and bar,’ our definition of what that encapsulates is wide-ranging.”Milkshake Concepts has quite the Midas touch. Their restaurants and bars all manage to drift to the top of the social stratosphere. For a bit of scale, in July this year, according to the Texas Comptroller , Citizen pulled in $692,831 in total mixed beverage receipts, which is sixth in all of Dallas for that time period. Vidorra in Deep Ellum was the ninth with $656,656 in total receipts. Vidorra Addison came in 12th with $594,562. Stirr in Deep Ellum was 22nd at $447,967. Stirr Addison was 32nd with $355,530. The newest concept, Harper's, is already stacked with reservations.Following the debut in Mockingbird Station, Finch will also join many of its sister spots at the new large multi-purpose development in Grand Prairie, Epic Central. Vidorra, Serious Eats (a la Serious Pizza), and a soon-to-be-announced breakfast and brunch spot will be there as well.