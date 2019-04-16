A California Restaurant Is Bringing More Veggie-Centric Fast-Casual to Uptown

Plant-based, "whole foods" dining is huge right now, and another new fast-casual spot will bring quick, vegetable-heavy meals to Uptown.

A California fast-casual restaurant offering farm-fresh salads, grain bowls and seasonal plates is coming to Uptown in May.

Mixt, which launched in 2006 in San Francisco, has more than a dozen locations in California, and this Uptown location — at McKinney and Olive — will be its first outside the Golden State, according to a press release. The restaurant's ethos is all about "sustainable and seasonal food" that can cater to all diets, "keto or paleo, to vegan or omnivore," CEO Leslie Silverglide said in the release.

Healthy fast-casual is proliferating rapidly around DFW right now, and Mixt ticks all the boxes: quick, low-key and with options to order from their menu or build your own meal from "over 72 ingredients to create your own salad or healthy grilled protein plate," according to the release. Culinary director Jeffrey Amber says Mixt wants to "push the boundaries of what healthy food is supposed to taste like."

Related Stories Popular Poke Spot Opens a Second Dallas Location In Uptown

Mixt's menu is full of salads like the Wrangler, with romaine hearts, grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, rainbow carrots, cotija cheese and jicama. There will also be vegetarian options like the Beetnik, with mixed greens, roasted beets, avocado, goat cheese and shaved fennel.

As is the trend in healthy fast-casual, you can design your own meal, selecting from grains or greens, a choice of protein, ample veggie options and house-made sauces and dressings. The menu will also include craft beer, wine on tap and kombucha, and there will be a kids' menu, too.

Mixt will open in mid-May at 2355 Olive St. and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.