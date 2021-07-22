National Tequila Day: The Best Drink Specials and Events for a Proper Tribute

Head to Café Herrera for a party on the patio with plenty of tacos and tequila.

Dallasites have always had a hankering for margaritas, and the frozen margarita machine was invented here (50 years ago!) to keep up with the demand. Dallas is also home to the founders of Socorro Tequila, and you can find the craft brand’s tasty tequila cocktails all around town.

That makes Dallas the perfect place to celebrate National Tequila Day this Saturday, July 24. We know you’re also looking for drink specials and parties on this frivolous, yet ever-so-necessary marketing holiday, and we’ve found more than a few for you. Dive into this list for flavorful drinks and fun to enjoy this Saturday.

More than Margs from Socorro Tequila

We first introduced you to Socorro Tequila founders Josh Irving and Pablo Antinori when Beto and Sons launched their Flora Liquid Nitrogen Margarita this winter. Now you can find specialty cocktails made with Socorro all around town, even if you’re looking for something other than a margarita.

The Palomita at Up On Knox is made with Socorro Blanco, Ilegal Mezcal, Cointreau, grapefruit, lime and agave. At Union Bear Brewing Co. in Plano, try the Skinny Bear made with Socorro Blanco, lime, agave and Tajín.

For martini lovers, all locations of Mesero serve an espresso martini dusted with cinnamon and made with Socorro Silver, Cantera Negra and cold brew coffee.

Drink Specials and Parties

Alexandre's Bar

4026 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn)

Two words: tequila fountains. Alexandre’s will be celebrating National Tequila Day all day, and their legendary tequila fountains will be in the house. Lee Walter is also in the house providing live music on the stage in the evening. There’s no cover and valet parking is available after 8 p.m. Get all the details on Alexandre’s Facebook page.

Beau Nash at Hotel Crescent Court

400 Crescent Court (Uptown)

Beau Nash makes a mean margarita with a smoky, spicy flavor called the Crescent Caliente Rita. Made with pineapple, jalapeño and agave, this rita will be on special for $13 (regularly $18) on Saturday.

Café Herrera at Restaurants on Lamar

665 S. Lamar St. #140 (Downtown Dallas)

Head to Café Herrera from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. for a party on the patio with four taco stations, a tequila tasting with Casamigos and more. You can expect a live DJ and a photo booth and a welcoming cocktail when you arrive. Tacos include pollo borracho, California chile rojo grilled shrimp, brocheta trompo (pastor) and tacos de cabeza with shredded beef cheek. Tickets are $45 plus tax and parking in the restaurant garage is free with validation. Call 214-979-2525 to reserve tickets, or buy them at the door.

Chimalma Taco Bar Co.

701 Commerce St., Suite 120 (Downtown Dallas)

The happy hour special on frozen margaritas will go on all day at Chimalma. You can also get flights of Socorro tequila for $20 and enjoy live music by the Abnormal Saints at 8 p.m.

Joe Leo Fine Tex Mex

2722 N Fitzhugh Ave. (Knox-Henderson)

Looking for a mariachi band or a shot luge on National Tequila Day? You’ll find it at Joe Leo along with $5 frozen margaritas and beers from 3 to 6 p.m.

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Avenue (Plano)

The big day at Legacy Hall Plano includes a full lineup of events. Multiple matches of Lucha Libre wrestling, live Latin music by Money Chicha, and Patrón tequila cocktails get started at 2 p.m. General admission to the Box Garden is free but doesn’t guarantee a seat. Balcony general admission ($10) and ringside seats ($15) were still available as of this writing.

Havana NRG takes the stage at 7 p.m. Get standing room tickets ($10) and reserved tables or lounges for 4 to 8 people ($45-$300) on Eventbrite.

Milagro Taco Cantina

440 Singleton Blvd., Suite 100 (Trinity Groves)

Milagro Taco Cantina is still celebrating its opening July 6, which brought a rebirth of some of Tacos Mariachi’s best tacos. Our food critic, Brian Reinhart, recently reviewed some of his favorites. On National Tequila Day, and any other day, enjoy drinks made with tequila and fresh-squeezed juices from Dallas cocktail wizard James Slater.

MUTTS Canine Cantina

2889 Cityplace W. Blvd. (Uptown)

On Saturday, bring your pup to a favorite play spot and get yourself a famous Barkarita at MUTT’S. This special 'rita is made with 100% agave tequila, premium orange liqueur and fresh lemon and lime juice. Add a boozy Sangria popsicle from local company Social Ice as a kicker.

N'awlins Seafood Sports Bar

1400 Hi Line Drive, Suite 116 (Dallas Design District)

If you want some New Orleans flavor on National Tequila Day, N'awlins Seafood Sports Bar has drink specials and live music for you. Matthew Banks will play from 8 to 10 p.m. and margaritas (frozen and on the rocks) as well as tequila shots will be just $3 each.

Seely's Mill at The Beeman Hotel

6070 N. Central Expressway (Upper Greenville)

A tequila tasting at Seely’s Mill will highlight tequila from distilleries across Texas. From 5 to 8 p.m., you can enjoy samples of Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo from Insolito, Pepe Z and Socorro. The evening also includes light bites from the restaurant along with Reposado Old Fashioneds from Republic, and Ranch Water and Palomas from Veneno.

Tickets are $20 on Eventbrite.