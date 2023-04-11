 New Market, Fig and Favor, Now Open in the Harwood District | Dallas Observer
Fig & Favor Grab-and-Go Local Market Now Open in the Harwood District

April 11, 2023 6:00AM

Fig & Favor is a new market in the Harwood District.
Fig & Favor is a new market in the Harwood District.
The ever-growing Harwood District has opened another business catering to food lovers. Fig & Favor is a market near sister establishments Elephant East (a pan-Asian restaurant) and Poco Fiasco (an Italian spot), along Rue Purdue.

The Harwood District encompasses a 19-block area near the American Airlines Center with residential and office towers and 11 restaurants: Dolce Riviera, Elephant East, Happiest Hour, Harwood Arms, Magnolias: Sous Le Pont, Marie Gabrielle Restaurant and Gardens, Mercat Bistro, Poco Fiasco, Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar, Te Deseo and The Grove at Harwood.
Fig & Favor will carry some items from local restaurants.
Cai Chen
With a Walk Score of 92, Harwood uses the term "Walk to Life" to describe the area and its more than 100 dining, art, shopping and entertainment venues all within a 10-minute walk. There's also a 22-story boutique hotel in the works, Hotel Swexan, which is set to open this summer.

Fig & Favor is a 1,000-square-foot, grab-and-go market with both a gelato bar and an espresso bar. What about a wine bar? Well, not so much, but there is a curated bottle selection of familiar and unfamiliar names from across the globe, each selected by a Harwood Group sommelier.

There's a coffee bar and a gelato bar.
Cai Chen
If these wine options have piqued your interest, good news: you can join the Harwood Wine Club at Fig & Favor. Three tiers of membership will get you either three, six or 12 sommelier-selected bottles each month.

The grab-and-go food options will include sandwiches, salads, snacks and meal kits. Harwood Hospitality Group’s vice president of culinary Taylor Kearney explains that the best of the 11 existing Harwood concepts have been put together at Fig & Favor. "Look forward to Dolce Rivera’s pasta dishes to take home for an easy dinner, Magnolia: Sous Le Pont’s coffee beans, a sandwich inspired by Mercat Bistro’s, and steak and jerky from our HWD Beef program — just to name a few,” Kearney says.

Fig & Favor 2850 N. Harwood St. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.; closed on Sunday.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
