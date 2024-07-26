Casablanca in The Bishop Arts District Closes for Expansion

Casablanca landed in the Bishop Arts District in 2021, transforming a large space into a cool oasis with desert-mirage vibes. With light wicker shades and fans throughout, water features covering intricate vibrant tiles and Mediterranean bites, it's always buzzing, but in a low-key way. There are private karaoke rooms — or a sing-easy — in the back for when you feel like you have to scream into a microphone.Exxir Hospitality announced this week that the spot closed temporarily on July 22 and will reopen in mid-September as a "new and improved Casablanca well worth the wait." Casablanca is getting a glow up.The space will more than double in size and add a new design element across its lounge garden, palm bar and karaoke rooms.Brunchers will surely be at a loss. The Morrconan-inspired space is busy on the weekends, with small plates of Mediterranean fare and boozy teapots for the table. But soon there will be more Casablanca for all to enjoy.