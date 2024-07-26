 Oak Cliff Casablanca Temporarily Closes for Remodel, Expansion | Dallas Observer
Casablanca in The Bishop Arts District Closes for Expansion

Casablanca is closed but will reopen as an even bigger Moroccan oasis.
July 26, 2024
Casablanca is, sadly, closed, but it will reopen in September bigger and better.
Casablanca landed in the Bishop Arts District in 2021, transforming a large space into a cool oasis with desert-mirage vibes. With light wicker shades and fans throughout, water features covering intricate vibrant tiles and Mediterranean bites, it's always buzzing, but in a low-key way. There are private karaoke rooms — or a sing-easy — in the back for when you feel like you have to scream into a microphone.

Exxir Hospitality announced this week that the spot closed temporarily on July 22 and will reopen in mid-September as a "new and improved Casablanca well worth the wait." Casablanca is getting a glow up.

The space will more than double in size and add a new design element across its lounge garden, palm bar and karaoke rooms.

Brunchers will surely be at a loss. The Morrconan-inspired space is busy on the weekends, with small plates of Mediterranean fare and boozy teapots for the table. But soon there will be more Casablanca for all to enjoy.

