Oak Cliff’s Local Press + Brew Closes

Local Press + Brew, an Oak Cliff coffee shop and juice bar known as much for its coffee as its Instagrammable space on Beckley Avenue, closed last Thursday, also shuttering its Victory Park store just off the Katy Trail. The coffee shop, which opened in 2015, closed quietly, posting cryptic messages to both its front door and Facebook page.
Ben and Tiffany Johnson, owners and co-founders of Local Press, say they closed both retail stores for several reasons: Juice production has increased, requiring a larger kitchen; a new tenant is moving into the space on Beckley Avenue and will occupy the entire building; and the shop's adjoining motorcycle repair shop, Local Moto + Provisions, needed more space.
The Johnsons say they are looking for future locations for the Local Press + Brew coffee shop but will continue to sell their juice to certain restaurants and retail locations.
"While searching for a new juice/coffee parlor, we will go back to our roots and participate in pop-up events and farmers markets," Ben and Tiffany Johnson said jointly in a statement. "Bringing the best quality cold-pressed juice and coffee to neighborhoods and communities around the Metroplex is and has been our goal."
You can still find their juices at Bird Bakery in Highland Park, Market Provisions at the Dallas Farmers Market and Communion Cooperative in Richardson.
Local Moto is moving to 4715 E. Grand Ave. in Old East Dallas, sharing a building with DFW Speedshop, and will include "the first DIY motorcycle garage in Dallas," according to the Johnsons.
