Ookuma Burger Brings a Taste of Japan to the Cedars

In May, chef Reyna Duong announced she would be closing Sandwich Hag, the beloved bánh mì shop in the Cedars. After a decade in the Dallas food scene that included recognition from the James Beard Foundation and Bon Appétit, Duong decided time had come for a break.
In a social media post, Duong wrote that we should consider this a hiatus for Sandwich Hag. In the interim, Duong will continue to partner "with cities, companies and organizations to create inclusivity in the workforce for our IDD [intellectual or development disability] population on a local, city, state and national level." We can't argue with the cause, and if it means losing one of our favorite sandwiches in the city for the time being, so be it.
While we'll certainly miss the bánh mi, a new shop in the Sandwich Hag space fills the gap in our regular lunch rotation quite nicely. Ookuma Burger is serving traditional Japanese-style teriyaki burgers, chicken karaage (fried chicken) and korokke that we've quickly fallen in love with. The fare comes courtesy of chef YuYee Sakpanichkul Kaiho and husband George Kaiho, who also own Ka-Tip Thai Street Food in the Dallas Farmers Market.
The result is a burger that's overflowing with flavor. We wanted to try a pork patty, which you'd commonly find on the streets of Japan, but they were sold out on our late Saturday visit. Turns out, the beef burger ($10) is just fine, and we'll gladly come back again to try the pork version. There are layers of flavors and textures happening in each bite — the crunch of lettuce, the richness of the Kewpie mayo, the salty teriyaki glaze — that will send your taste buds into a tizzy.
You also get a side of Kewpie to dip your nuggets of chicken karaage ($7). Ookuma's karaage is another flavor-packed banger, starting with the chicken thighs that taste better straight away rather than boring breast chunks. The thighs taste as though they've been marinated in a vinegar-based marinade, so there's a twang to each juicy bite. The batter encasing the chicken is fried golden, and if we had a single wish, it would be that the bites came out bit crispier. They still taste fantastic, though, and dipping chicken into Kewpie should make you a believer in the powers of Japanese mayo to make everything better.
Between the juicy glazed burger, our Kewpie-dipped karaage chicken and the croquettes, you're going to end up with messy hands. The pro move here is to grab a handful of napkins while you wait for your food to appear in the ordering window. But sticky fingers are a small price to pay for such goodness. We're not saying that a succulent Japanese burger is going to hit the same cravings as a bánh mi. But with Sandwich Hag's return up in the air, Ookuma Burger fills in admirably by bringing tasty Japanese street fare to the Cedars.
Ookuma Burger, 1902 Botham Jean Blvd. Wednesday –- Sunday, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.