Pressed Opens This Week in Uptown with More Affordable Juice Options

As food trends tend to come and go over the years, one thing that has remained consistent is cold-pressed juice. Whether one is drinking them as part of a juice cleanse, or using them to complement a meal, cold-pressed juices are one food item that has proved to have some stability in the rapidly changing markets.

Oftentimes, given a cost of anywhere between $8 to $15 per bottle, cold-pressed juices can be hailed as symbols of wealth and luxury. Dallas’ newest juice shop hopes to change this by selling nutrient-heavy juices at a more affordable price: $6.50

Pressed Juicery, which first opened in California in 2010, offers a wide selection of plant-based, cold-pressed juices, milks, wellness shots and espresso shots at a more affordable price point.

Notable juice items include the orange-turmeric-apple-lemon and the apple-lemon-ginger-cayenne. One of the interesting vegetable-based juices includes the yuzu-jalapeño, made with jalapeño, kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, apple and yuzu.

Pressed also offers four lemonades, including strawberry-basil lemonade, rose lemonade, blue lemonade and activated charcoal lemonade. The latter is made with lemon, lavender, honey and activated charcoal.

“We work very closely with our growers in California to source our own produce locally, bottle it and ship it to our stores nationwide,” says Blaine LaBron, vice president of marketing technology at Pressed Juicery.

Additionally, Pressed sells a vegan soft-serve ice cream. The ice cream is made with only six ingredients, which include fruit, vegetables and nuts, and no artificial colors, binders or preservatives. Guests can choose from a variety of toppings, including gluten-free cookie crumbles, vegan marshmallows and vegan gummy bears.

The new Dallas location will partner with Sugarfina and sell healthy gummy bears. They will also carry Simply Fuel Protein Balls.

For those overwhelmed by the many juice options available at Pressed, nutrient-dense water is available for purchase, as well. These waters include aloe vera H2O and chlorophyll H2O.

Perhaps the most cost-efficient way to enjoy Pressed is through the membership program. Each Pressed Juicery member can enjoy juices, ice creams and blends for only $5 each. Each membership comes at no cost, however, members must spend at least $10 in-store per month to maintain their status.

“We have a wide range of grab-and-go products,” LaBron says. “There are a lot of things in our store that you can’t really find elsewhere. It’s really a curated selection of plant-based products. The real idea from the very beginning was to make nutrition accessible to all. Food has become a very big conversation over the years, and we really wanted to make nutrient-dense products that are available to everyone.”

Pressed Juicery will celebrate its official Dallas grand opening Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 a.m. All guests will receive one complimentary juice or freeze during store hours. The first 100 guests will receive a $25 gift card.

In September, Pressed Juicery will open its second area location in Southlake.

Pressed Juicery, 2222 McKinney Ave., #230 (Uptown)