Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Gas Monkey Dallas: Large New Restaurant and Music Venue Planned for Early 2022

October 18, 2021 4:00AM

Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawling is opening a new venue in Farmers Branch.
Gas Monkey Garage's Richard Rawling is opening a new venue in Farmers Branch. Gas Monkey Garage
Richard Rawlings, owner of Gas Monkey Garage and of Fast N' Loud fame, is opening a new restaurant and music venue at the Mercer Boardwalk development along LBJ Freeway near Luna Road in Farmers Branch. The 40,000 square-foot space will have a rooftop bar, a stage and lots of green space. There’s even a special “Richard Table” that can be reserved when the star isn’t occupying it himself.

Rawlings opened his hot-rod shop, Gas Monkey Garage, off Merrel Road in Dallas in 2004, giving new life to worn-out cars. In 2012 the Discovery Channel created a show Fast N’ Loud, featuring Rawlings' fiery personality and cars.

Following the success of the show and his garage, in 2013 Rawlings parlayed that into the Gas Monkey Bar and Grill on Technology Boulevard, a popular music venue, restaurant and bar. That venue closed in 2020 and has been the center of some lawsuits. But, more recently it was bought by another group and is now called Amplified Live.

Rawlings' new space, which is called Gas Monkey Dallas but actually sits in Farmers Branch (we're not quibbling, just saying) will be the flagship space at a sprawling new entertainment area that will have other restaurants as well. Plus for hot-rod fans, it’s only a mile and a half from the Gas Monkey Garage.

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


“Gas Monkey Dallas will be easy to see, find and visit, with its access from LBJ Freeway,” Rawlings said in a statement. “Our fans travel from all over the world to visit us in Dallas, and we want to make it just as easy for them to dine, drink and enjoy with us at our new playground.”

The menu at the restaurant will including a wide range of cuisines Rawlings fancies, like barbecue, Tex Mex, “country and a few surprises.”

Rawlings isn’t stopping his expansion with Farmers Branch however; he also has expansions planned for Las Vegas and other markets in Texas.

In hot-rod fashion, Rawlings broke ground in his own way. See below.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation