A Tapas Tour of Dallas

Over time, these small snacks evolved into a range of different dishes, often including ingredients like olives, cheese, cured meats, seafood and vegetables. Dallas has several restaurants that serve a variety of tapas inspired by cultures from around the world.
Here are a few of our favorites:
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)
Baboush combines Moroccan street food with a Lebanese twist in a vibrant and lively atmosphere. From beef cigars (phyllo pastry filled with seasoned ground beef and harissa) to kibbeh (saffron labneh and pomegranate molasses) and lamb ragu hummus, this is a great spot for a date night or to woo some out-of-town guests. Drinks, entrees and tapas, it's all good.
Barcelona Wine Bar
5016 Miller Ave. (Knox/Henderson) Located on a side street off Henderson Avenue, Barcelona Wine Bar has indoor and outdoor seating, including a covered patio with heaters for cooler nights in Dallas. In addition to great charcuterie and larger entrée options, Barcelona offers almost 30 different tapas, including crab croquettes with saffron aioli ($11), grilled prawns with red chimichurri ($12) and steak paillard with crispy potatoes and a red pepper vinaigrette ($14.50). There's an extensive Spanish-influenced wine list, too, as well as craft cocktails, sangria and beer.
Bulla Gastrobar
6007 Legacy Drive, Plano Originating in Coral Gables, Florida, Bulla Gastrobar has a lively atmosphere at its Legacy West location in Plano. While the menu changes seasonally, you can find almost 30 different options of tapas at any given time, including favorites like pintxos (skewers of pork loin or chicken with sauces), grilled octopus and patatas bravas. In addition to tapas, larger entrées include paella, grilled meats and seafood. Be sure to save room for dessert here and order the decadent torrija (caramelized brioche topped with goat cheese ice cream and honey).
Café Izmir
3711 Greenville Ave. (Lower Greenville)The cozy dining room of Café Izmir is one of the most beloved spots in the Lower Greenville area. It's been serving some of the best Mediterranean tapas in Dallas since 1996. The menu is inspired by the cuisines of Greece, Turkey and Lebanon, among other countries. The selection of tapas-style dishes is perfect for sharing, such as hummus, baba ghanoush, dolmas, kabobs and pomegranate shrimp. Go on a Tuesday night for some half-priced tapas and wine.
Café Madrid
4501 Travis St. (Knox-Henderson) Café Madrid is celebrating 33 years as Dallas’ original Spanish restaurant, serving authentic and high-quality tapas. Enjoy dishes like gambas al ajillo (shrimp in garlic sauce), queso frito con cebolla y miel (fried goat cheese with caramelized onions and honey) and albondigas de Cordero (lamb meatballs, mint, tomato and feta cheese). Prices range from $6 to $30 per dish. The restaurant’s interior is decorated in a rustic Spanish style, with exposed brick walls, wooden beams and colorful Spanish tile accents. On the first Friday of each month, enjoy flamenco dancers from 8 to 10 p.m. along with sangria for a near-perfect Spanish night.
Enrique Tomás
665 High Market St. (Victory Park) Enrique Tomás is the largest seller of Spain’s legendary Jamón Ibérico. The Enrique Tomás empire extends to more than 100 shops around the world, most in Spain, Argentina, Puerto Rico and Mexico. The first U.S. location opened a few years ago in Dallas, and its only other U.S. location is in Miami. Here there's a small storefront with Spanish-cured hams and other products for grab-and-go. Or you can have a seat for lunch, brunch and dinner. Some of the most popular tapas include Iberian Secreto Carpaccio (thin slices of the most sought-after cuts of meat), homemade jamón croquettes with spicy brava sauce and Spanish boquerones (anchovies). Soups, salads, paellas, brunch and other entrées are also available.
Si Tapas
2207 Allen St. (Uptown) Si Tapas delivers traditional Spanish tapas that reflect the rich regional diversity of the country with a modern twist. Located in Uptown, the restaurant offers an intimate feel with several small dining rooms. There is also a patio area where a cool glass of sangria will make everything right with the world. The menu has a range of tapas including meat and cheese plates, tortilla Española (a Spanish omelet), angulas al ajillo (baby eels in garlic sauce), alcachofas al limón (sauteed artichokes in a lemon cream sauce), Mollejas al limón (veal sweetbreads) and a variety of paella (vegetarian, seafood, chicken and pork).
Sketches of Spain
321 N. Zang Blvd. (Bishop Arts/Oak Cliff) Located in a renovated Tudor-style home in the Bishop Arts area of Oak Cliff, Sketches of Spain is inspired by the pintxo bars and tavernas that originated in northern Spain. The dining room is cozy, and the patio is perfect when the weather is nice. A tabla de embutidos, like a Spanish charcuterie, offers Iberic cured meats and cheese with pan con tomate. The stuffed piquillo peppers with salted cod cream, lacon (cured and dry ham with Spanish paprika and olive oil) and pescaito frito (Andalusian-style fried anchovies) are also great bites. In addition to the tapas menu, you'll find a variety of paellas, fideuà and seafood and meat entrees.
Selda Mediterranean Grill
6006 Belt Line Road, RichardsonSelda Mediterranean Grill is temporarily closed due to a fire, and owners plan to reopen soon. Selda deserve a mention for its fantastic Mediterranean-inspired tapas menu with over 15 different tapas-style dishes. Selections include stuffed dates, spicy ezme (blended minced tomatoes, cucumber, walnut, spices, peppers, onions, pomegranate, molasses, olive oil and lemon juice), and halloumi cheese, which is lightly fried and served on a bed of roasted peppers and walnuts and topped with pomegranate molasses. There's also an extensive hookah menu.
Ático Fort Worth
2315 N. Main St., Fort Worth
https://www.aticoftworth.comHere's a Cowtown bonus. The newest creation of chef Tim Love, Åtico is an intimate Spanish-style restaurant in the Fort Worth Stockyards on the 6th floor of Springhill Suites. It has indoor and outdoor seating with great views of the stockyards and the downtown skyline. Inspired by the flavors and traditions of Spain, Ático offers traditional tapas like pan con tomate (bread with tomatoes) and ham or brisket croquettes (lightly breaded and fried bechamel fritters). Jars for sharing include H’tapiti with goat cheese (sweet roasted red pepper and goat cheese dip) and smoked trout dip with cured lemon zest. And in true Tim Love fashion, you know you’re going to get grilled, roasted, smoked and cured options like seared foie gras, wine-marinated skirt steak with blue cheese and deer sausage with jalapeño cheddar.