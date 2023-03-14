 New Bills Would Allow "Spirit Coolers" to Be Sold in Grocery Stores | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Drinking

What Is a Spirit Cooler and Why Are Liquor Stores Ready To Fight Them?

March 14, 2023 4:00AM

A new bill would allow for these spirit coolers to be sold in grocery stores. On Sundays (gasp!).
A new bill would allow for these spirit coolers to be sold in grocery stores. On Sundays (gasp!). Lauren Drewes Daniels
Texas law has long regulated access to hard liquor. Grocery and convenience stores can sell only wine and beer. For the good stuff (say, tequila or bourbon), you have to head to a proper liquor store, which are closed on Sundays by the state's blue laws. It seems normal if you've lived here all your life; you just plan around that. And then you visit another state and realize the wanton revelry involved in picking up a bottle of rum with your pimento cheese and crackers on a Sunday.

Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-Fort Worth) has introduced a bill that flirts with challenging the state's liquor stores monopoly on the "hard" stuff. The bill would allow "spirit coolers" to be sold along with beer and wine in grocery stores, which are sold seven days a week. Meaning hard liquor would be sold in Texas on a Sunday.

But aren't the grocery stores filled with "spirit coolers" like Truly's and ranch waters already?

Well, no. Truly, White Claw and the like — even those buckets of Fireball that have recently landed at grocery stores — are actually made with malt liquor.

This bill would allow ready-to-drink (RTDs) cocktails, or "spirit coolers," like Firestone & Robertson's TX Whiskey cans of whiskey and cola, which are made with real whiskey, to be sold alongside six-packs of Lone Star.

Senate Bill 1288 states that a "spirit cooler" is any alcoholic beverage that consists of "alcohol, spirits of wine, whiskey, rum, brandy, gin ... that has an alcoholic content of at least one-half of one percent but not more than 17 percent by volume." There's a companion bill in the house, HB2200.
click to enlarge
A four-pack of Jack Daniel's lemonade.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
For reference, a bottle of Jack Daniel's is 40% alcohol by volume. But cans of Crown Royal Whisky and Cola have a 7% ABV.

“As industries innovate and new products become staples in the marketplace, it only makes sense for us to take a look at ways government can reduce regulatory red tape,” Sen. Hancock said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work on legislation that keeps free market principles at the core of Texas’ economic success.”

Paul Hardin is the president and CEO of the Texas Food and Fuel Association. He says it makes no sense that consumers can buy malt-based seltzers but not spirit-based canned cocktails with the same alcohol content.

Some social media headlines are referring to this bill as a lift on liquor sales on Sunday, which is a slight misinterpretation. It's only these "spirit coolers" at grocery and convenience stores. Liquor stores will remain closed on Sundays. This is the fluffy-kitten version of lifting the ban on selling liquor on Sundays.

There is a raucous backlash, of course, namely from liquor stores via the Texas Package Stores Association. The group is invoking "what about the children" in their battle cry to keep hard booze in booze stores only. As they see it, children can work in grocery stores, and if someone buys Jack Daniel's Tennesse Honey Lemonade at 7% ABV, with far less alcohol than a bottle of red wine, and that child sees it or maybe passes it over a scanner, that could be very dangerous.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation