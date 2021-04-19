Openings & Closings: Dallas Restaurants Ebb and (Mostly) Flow

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Bars and restaurants around the city are opening at a rather fast clip. In addition to the locations noted below, we also recently visited the new spot, Âme, in the Bishop Arts District. And Chris Wolfgang took a road trip to Smoke Sessions in Royce City. Plus, the underground downtown icon Dakota's Steakhouse, which closed last summer, will rise once again.

Here are a few other spaces to keep your eye on.

Uncle Uber’s Bar and Grill 2713 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum) 2713 Commerce St. (Deep Ellum)

We found out the hard way that Uncle Uber’s Sammich Shop in Deep Ellum is closed. But, if you're concerned your favorite burger or shaved rib-eye steak sandwich ghosted you, just take deep a deep breath; they will soon re-emerge as Uncle Uber’s Bar and Grill. A recent Facebook indicates they'll have the same menu, only now with the option of a cocktail to go with.

EXPAND Ebb and Flow's new courtyard and bar at Shops at Legacy. Ebb and Flow

Ebb and Flow 7300 Lone Star Dr. (Plano) 7300 Lone Star Dr. (Plano)

A second Ebb and Flow has opened at Shops at Legacy (the original is in Deep Ellum). This is the work of Dallas Hale (owner of Shell Shack and Sushi Marquee) and his brother Eric Bradford, who has a long history in the music industry. They pushed their talents into one swank pile of music, drinks and food. The Plano location has a spacious indoor dining room and an open-air patio. Large chandeliers illuminate velvet booths for all your fancy cocktails. In a previous article about the Deep Ellum location, the designer described this spot as similar to taking your tattooed girlfriend home to meet your parents.

EXPAND The MLK Food Park is a project of Better Block. Steven Monacelli

MLK Food Park 1611 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (South Dallas) 1611 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (South Dallas)

This temporary food park pop-up in South Dallas highlights primarily Black-owned businesses. We took a deep dive into the concept behind this community project just recently. It’s only here through May 2, so try to stop by soon. Check out the Better Block's website for a list of vendors.

EXPAND Lucky's Hot Chicken is now spreading its wings in Highland Park. Steven Monacelli

Lucky’s Hot Chicken 6309 Hillcrest Ave. (Highland Park) 6309 Hillcrest Ave. (Highland Park)

Lucky’s Hot Chicken recently opened a second location, which is a relief because we can hardly find any hot chicken around here. Steven Monacelli previously wrote about the first location offering: “The tenders and wings plates come piled on top of white bread, which sops up the extra spice blend, a Nashville hot chicken tradition.” When it comes to any food that can employ the verb "sops," there’s always room for more.

Postino Wine Cafe 2647 Main St. (Deep Ellum) 2647 Main St. (Deep Ellum)

Postino Wine Cafe opened this weekend next to Merit Cafe. This is the third outpost for this spot (the others are in Arizona and Houston). Each location has an art installation that reflects the neighborhood or history of its area. The Deep Ellum location has an entire wall of vintage concert tickets “gathered from the community and Postino fans across the country.” Back in February, they solicited stubs via their Facebook page in exchange for $5 in Postino Bucks for every 10 tickets.

The restaurant is quite spacious at 3,500 square feet with roll-away garage doors and an indoor-outdoor bar. In trying to figure out what this place is about, here are a few things plucked from their lengthy press release: Their daily $5 ‘til 5 p.m. includes "all wines by the glass and pitchers of beer for $5 from open – 5 pm." They also have a $25 Bottle and Board on Monday and Tuesday evenings; a bottle of wine and a board of bruschetta for $25. Finally, maybe best, co-founder Lauren Bailey's motto is “drinking wine at lunch is not a crime.” This could be fun.

Postino is having its grand opening Monday, April 19. Their hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Sporting Club and Blüm 2516 Florence St. (Deep Ellum) 2516 Florence St. (Deep Ellum)

The Sporting Club and Blüm opened last week, two separate but connected dining concepts from the hospitality company that brought you Clutch and Concrete Cowboy.

Vegas-style day and night club Blüm pairs high-energy DJ music and bottle service with southern Italian fusion food. Dinner options range from specialty pizzas with house-made crusts to filet mignon and Chilean sea bass. The brunch menu includes traditional breakfast fare like omelets, eggs Benedict, blueberry almond buttermilk pancakes and Italian French toast.

Also part of the enormous 22,000-square-foot venue is The Sporting Club, with outdoor games (corn hole, ping pong and more), shareable bites and large-format cocktails. The open concept and extra-large outdoor space give you plenty of room to play.

The Sporting Club will be open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday with weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 10 a.m. Blüm will be open 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex 2722 North Fitzhugh 2722 North Fitzhugh

The Dallas Morning News reported previously that Kyle Noonan and Josh Sepkowitz, whose other concepts include The Rustic, Bowl and Barrel and Mutt's, are opening Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex. According to their Facebook page, starting Monday, April 19, they’ll open for delivery and pick-up only for some "house favorites" (no menu available yet) and margaritas. When they're fully open, you can enjoy one of their 45 tequilas at the bar.

Mendocino Farms 5294 Belt Line Road 5294 Belt Line Road

The Dallas Business Journal reported that sandwich and salad shop Mendocino Farms has opened a second location, in Addison. CEO Kevin Miles told the Journal that they “will continue to open locations in DFW.” The company has more than 30 locations in California, plus a few in Houston.