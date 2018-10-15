 


After six years, Stampede 66 has thrown in the towel.
Lori Bandi

Stephan Pyles' Stampede 66 Is Closed

Beth Rankin | October 15, 2018 | 1:18pm
High-profile Dallas chef Stephan Pyles has closed his Uptown restaurant, Stampede 66, as originally reported by CultureMap. The restaurant closed Saturday, Oct. 13.

The restaurant, created in homage to Pyles' 90s popular restaurant Star Canyon, was an uber-touristy locale with Texas-centric dishes that, by many accounts, seemed to have lost their luster in recent years. But Stampede 66 isn't dead: the restaurant is moving to Allen.

"The new Stampede 66 will be located inside a new Marriott hotel in Allen called Delta Hotels Dallas Allen & Watters Creek Convention Center," GuideLive reports. "The restaurant is expected to open in January." In a statement to GuideLive, Pyles showed insight into his reason for shuttering the Uptown location:

In a statement, Pyles cited specific reasons why Stampede 66 didn't work at that Dallas address: "While we love Uptown and Downtown Dallas, this particular part of Uptown is saturated, surrounded by vacant real estate, constant construction lane closures and neighboring high rise construction that has made it harder and harder for doing business."


"Stampede 66 epitomized a certain kind of Dallas dining: fanfare and acclaim at opening, then years of private whispers that 'it's gone downhill' and 'it's so mediocre,'" Observer food critic Brian Reinhart posted on Facebook today. "Maybe the early praise was earned, but in the end Stampede 66 typified a Dallas weakness. Our diners have short attention spans — but some of our restaurants do too."

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

