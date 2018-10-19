Behold the Cheeseburger and Fries Pizza at Stonedeck

First, the Buffalo chicken pizza bested David Haynes. The Stonedeck co-owner could envision its insane construction like Dr. Frankenstein: He wanted to splash a slow-cooked cayenne pepper sauce over a base of actually-good chicken — not the frosty, processed nubs you find on chains' chicken pizzas — with blue cheese and shaved celery. It just needed some electricity and a soul. It never rose from the dead. The tomato sauce clashed with the spicy cayenne sauce, which is easy to imagine, and he couldn’t nail the moisture level of the chicken. It died.

Stonedeck is good, often great, at taking the nutcase ideas of a loopy, drunken eater and shaping them into living, breathing, hangover-curing art. Piping-hot, chili-studded mac and cheese on a pizza? Yes, absolutely. It solves the riddle of why we’re in the universe. A pizza that looks like a cheeseburger pulverized over a square crust? Yeah, let’s do it.